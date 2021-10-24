Frontier : Airlines Launches Service at New York Stewart International Airport with Nonstop Flights to Miami, Orlando and Tampa

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. - Oct. 25, 2021 - Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines ( NASDAQ: ULCC ) today begins service at New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) with nonstop flights to Orlando, and next Tuesday the airline begins service to Miami and Tampa. To celebrate Stewart as the newest airport on Frontier's route map, the airline is offering introductory fares starting at $29*.

"We're excited to launch service at New York Stewart International Airport with the only nonstop flights from the airport to Orlando International Airport, the most convenient airport for the great theme parks, along with nonstop service to Miami and Tampa beginning next week," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. "New York Stewart marks Frontier's seventh airport in New York state and we're proud to continue growing our extensive route network with convenient airports and affordable nonstop flights to popular destinations."

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said, "The launch of Frontier's nonstop air service to these destinations provides travelers in the growing Hudson Valley region with more affordable travel options, that bring speed, comfort, and the convenience of traveling through the newly expanded New York Stewart International Airport. Connectivity is essential for economic growth and recovery, and the Port Authority is pleased that Frontier will expand their service offerings to provide greater travel opportunities for our New York Stewart customers."

New Routes from New York Stewart International Airport (SWF):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: APPLICABLE DAY(S) FOR INTRO FARE: Orlando (MCO) Oct. 25, 2021 4x Weekly $29* Monday through Saturday Miami (MIA) Nov. 2, 2021 3x Weekly $29* Tuesday, Thursday Tampa (TPA) Nov. 2, 2021 3x Weekly $29* Tuesday, Thursday

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please checkFlyFrontier.comfor the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline's frequent flyer program,FRONTIER Miles,lets membersenjoymanybenefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.FRONTIER Milesis aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown - no funny formulas at Frontier. Whethercustomers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

The health and safety of customers and team members is Frontier's number one priority. With that in mind, Frontier introduced sweeping health and safety enhancements in 2020 that touch every step of a customer's travel journey with the airline.

Frontier and federal law require that all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. Plus, anyone flying with Frontier must accept a health acknowledgement during the check-in process.

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9% efficiency - similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier's modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world, with an average age of approximately four years.

For additional information, visithttps://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/

*About the Promo Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 5, 2021. Fares are valid for nonstop travel on select days through Dec. 15, 2021. The following blackout dates apply: Nov. 20-30, 2021. Seven-day advance purchase applies. Round-trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members.Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential.Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such asbaggageandadvance seat assignmentsare available for purchase separately at an additional charge. For a complete list of rules and regulations please refer to Frontier Airlines'Contract of CarriageandTerms and Conditions.