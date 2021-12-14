Log in
    ULCC   US35909R1086

FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(ULCC)
Frontier Airlines Wants Santa(s) to Fly Free: Popular 'Friends Fly Free' Program Relaunches to Honor Holidays Helpers

12/14/2021 | 03:08pm EST
DENVER - Dec. 14, 2021 -Frontier Airlines(NASDAQ: ULCC)is honoring all the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends and everyone who helps Santa bring the holiday magic to life. Santas Fly Free* is a buy one Discount Den fare get one free offer, available for booking through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 17, 2021. The promotion is available atFlyFrontier.comusing the promotion code: FLYFREE.

"The holiday season is a wonderful time of year, but there is also a lot of work that goes into making it magical. We want to reward all the shopping, wrapping and midnight bike assembling that goes into helping the guy from the North Pole deliver the perfect day," said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. "What better way to celebrate this tradition, and reward all his helpers, than to provide the opportunity to fly free to more than 100 destinations. Whether a trip to the entertainment capitals of Vegas and Orlando, or an adventure to the mountains or relaxation on a beach, we want to celebrate the season with something for the people who make it all happen."

*About the Santas Fly Free Offer:

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 17, 2021 for nonstop travel within the continental United States; Monday through Thursday, and Saturday; Jan. 6, 2022 through Feb. 16, 2022. The following blackout dates apply: Jan. 13-17, 2022. Round trip purchase is required. Route exclusions apply.

The buy-one-get-one-free companion discount is only valid with purchase of a full adult Discount Den fare, for passengers traveling together on the same itinerary, and requires purchase at FlyFrontier.com, using promo code FLYFREE. Promo code must be applied directly by customer on flyfrontier.com. This promo code is not valid for booking by a Frontier Airlines Reservation Agent. Use of promo codes by third parties is expressly prohibited. All fare rules will apply. Certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members. Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown includes all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential. Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge. For a complete list of rules and regulations please refer to Frontier Airlines' Contract of Carriage and Terms and Conditions.

Disclaimer

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 20:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 091 M - -
Net income 2021 -195 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 009 M 3 009 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 405
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,93 $
Average target price 21,80 $
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry L. Biffle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Augustus Franke Chairman
James E. Nides Chief Operating Officer
Ofelia Melendrez-Kumpf Independent Director
Josh T. Connor Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%3 009
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-13.15%23 961
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.8.56%11 085
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD35.44%4 908
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-5.21%3 197
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC-11.84%2 395