Frontier : Airlines mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all employees by Oct. 1

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines
said on Friday all its employees will be required to be
fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1 in view of rising
coronavirus cases.
Companies across the United States are increasingly
reinstating masking requirements and mandating vaccination to
contain the highly transmissible Delta variant.
The airline said employees who choose not to be vaccinated,
or are unable to, will be asked to provide proof of a negative
COVID-19 test on a regular basis.
"As we continue to watch the rapid increase of new COVID-19
cases across the United States caused by the Delta variant, I am
concerned for the well-being of our team members, their families
and friends," Chief Executive Officer Barry Biffle said.
"The good news is that the vast majority of our employees
have already taken this important step and have gotten
vaccinated."
Earlier in the day, United Airlines Inc became the
first U.S. airline to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all
domestic employees.
Frontier Airlines is also encouraging flyers to get
vaccinated with certain incentives through its Friends Fly Free
program. (https://bit.ly/3juxjtJ).
(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)