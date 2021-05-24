Log in
    ULCC   US35909R1086

FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(ULCC)
Frontier Airlines to Participate in the Wolfe Research Transportation and Industrials Conference

05/24/2021 | 11:41am EDT
DENVER, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced that James Dempsey, EVP and chief financial officer, Frontier Airlines, will participate in the Ultra-Low-Cost-Carrier panel discussion at the Wolfe Research Transportation and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 25th at 10:20 AM EDT.

A link to the live webcast of the panel discussion can be found on the investor relations section of Frontier Airlines’ website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. With 150 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.


Contacts:

Jennifer F. de la Cruz
Corporate Communications Email: JenniferF.Delacruz@flyfrontier.com
Phone: 720.374.4207

Susan M. Donofrio
Investor Relations Email: investorrelations@flyfrontier.com
Phone: 917.518.1378

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 260 M - -
Net income 2021 -221 M - -
Net Debt 2021 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -45,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 088 M 4 088 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 922
Free-Float 13,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,33 $
Last Close Price 18,95 $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barry L. Biffle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Augustus Franke Chairman
James E. Nides Chief Operating Officer
Josh T. Connor Director
Brian H. Franke Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%4 088
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC25.81%184 440
FEDEX CORPORATION19.25%82 150
DEUTSCHE POST AG28.67%78 480
DSV PANALPINA A/S42.21%52 667
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-23.70%47 558