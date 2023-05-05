Frontier : Island of Enchantment Expansion

History was made this week as Frontier became the largest carrier in Puerto Rico in terms of routes operated from the island. Team Frontier, along with Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi, celebrated the start of nonstop service this month from San Juan (SJU) to Cleveland (CLE), Baltimore (BWI), Chicago Midway (MDW), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), and Detroit (DTW). F9 also launches nonstop service in May from Aguadilla (BQN) to Tampa (TPA) and from Ponce (PSE) to Orlando (MCO) as well as SJU to Cancún (CUN). With the new service, Frontier offers a total of 20 nonstop routes from the island - the most of any airline!

"Our major expansion in Puerto Rico is connecting the island to some of the most popular destinations across the United States, as well as Cancún," said F9 Senior VP of Commercial Daniel Shurz. "In addition to bringing increased tourism to the island, Puerto Ricans now have more access to Frontier's 'Low Fares Done Right' to visit friends and family across the U.S."

"We congratulate Frontier Airlines on expanding its operations," said Aerostar Puerto Rico CEO Jorge Hernandez. "This growth will translate into more flight options for travelers and, therefore, more jobs and commercial activity at the airport, for the benefit of Puerto Rico.

Congrats to all who worked to pull off successful inaugural celebrations this week.

