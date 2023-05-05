Advanced search
    ULCC   US35909R1086

FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(ULCC)
05:11p 2023-05-05
8.090 USD   +5.75%
Frontier : Island of Enchantment Expansion

05/05/2023 | 05:11pm EDT
History was made this week as Frontier became the largest carrier in Puerto Rico in terms of routes operated from the island. Team Frontier, along with Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi, celebrated the start of nonstop service this month from San Juan (SJU) to Cleveland (CLE), Baltimore (BWI), Chicago Midway (MDW), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), and Detroit (DTW). F9 also launches nonstop service in May from Aguadilla (BQN) to Tampa (TPA) and from Ponce (PSE) to Orlando (MCO) as well as SJU to Cancún (CUN). With the new service, Frontier offers a total of 20 nonstop routes from the island - the most of any airline!

"Our major expansion in Puerto Rico is connecting the island to some of the most popular destinations across the United States, as well as Cancún," said F9 Senior VP of Commercial Daniel Shurz. "In addition to bringing increased tourism to the island, Puerto Ricans now have more access to Frontier's 'Low Fares Done Right' to visit friends and family across the U.S."

"We congratulate Frontier Airlines on expanding its operations," said Aerostar Puerto Rico CEO Jorge Hernandez. "This growth will translate into more flight options for travelers and, therefore, more jobs and commercial activity at the airport, for the benefit of Puerto Rico.

Congrats to all who worked to pull off successful inaugural celebrations this week.

Use your GoWild! Pass to visit Puerto Rico this summer! At Frontier, we are committed to making travel affordable and there is no better value in the industry for leisure travel than the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 21:10:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
