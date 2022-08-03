Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULCC   US35909R1086

FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(ULCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
14.44 USD   +3.29%
05:57pFRONTIER : Rock out with Frontier Airlines! Enter for a Chance to Win a Trip to Phoenix to Join Frontier CEO Barry Biffle at a Heavy Metal / Rock Concert
PU
08/02JetBlue Posts Wider-Than-Expected Second-Quarter Loss Driven by Higher Fuel Costs; Remains Cautious on Capacity Growth
MT
07/29JetBlue Airways' $3.8 Billion Acquisition of Spirit Airlines Faces Strict Antitrust Review, Bloomberg Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Frontier : Rock out with Frontier Airlines! Enter for a Chance to Win a Trip to Phoenix to Join Frontier CEO Barry Biffle at a Heavy Metal / Rock Concert

08/03/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER - August 3, 2022 - Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) announces the Rock with Frontier Sweepstakes! Enter for a chance to win a trip to Phoenix to join Frontier Airlines President and CEO Barry Biffle for a rock star concert experience on August 25, 2022.

"Frontier is all about making it easy and affordable to bring family and friends together for some fun and enjoyment - and what's more fun than a rock concert?!" said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. "Get ready to pack your bags and join me in Arizona for an epic concert lineup featuring true legends of rock and heavy metal."

Two winners will receive complimentary roundtrip airfare for four to Phoenix, one-night hotel accommodations, car rental, and entry to the concert on August 25. The concert will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Submissions are open through August 11, 2022 by visiting https://bit.ly/rockwithfrontier

Disclaimer

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 21:55:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
05:57pFRONTIER : Rock out with Frontier Airlines! Enter for a Chance to Win a Trip to Phoenix to..
PU
08/02JetBlue Posts Wider-Than-Expected Second-Quarter Loss Driven by Higher Fuel Costs; Rema..
MT
07/29JetBlue Airways' $3.8 Billion Acquisition of Spirit Airlines Faces Strict Antitrust Rev..
MT
07/29How Spirit Airlines CEO Christie did his JetBlue deal U-turn
RE
07/28ANALYSIS : JetBlue, Spirit brace for tough regulatory review
RE
07/28Meta, Comcast fall; Harley-Davidson, Frontier rise
AQ
07/28SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Higher During Thursday Session
MT
07/28JetBlue Airways Clinches Deal to Acquire Spirit Airlines For At Least $3.8 Billion
MT
07/28SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Helping Lead Thursday Markets Recovery
MT
07/28Raymond James Raises Frontier Group Holdings Price Target to $15 From $14, Maintains Ou..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 345 M - -
Net income 2022 -36,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 410 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -67,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 043 M 3 043 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 712
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,98 $
Average target price 16,67 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry L. Biffle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James G. Dempsey Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
William Augustus Franke Chairman
Craig Maccubbin Chief Information Officer
Trevor J. Stedke Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.3.02%3 043
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-12.18%22 307
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-21.71%9 137
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-19.72%4 240
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-39.60%2 026
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC-26.35%1 607