Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULCC   US35909R1086

FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(ULCC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier : Airlines Expands in Las Vegas with 5 New Nonstop Routes

06/22/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LAS VEGAS - June 22, 2021-Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) today announces five new nonstop routes via McCarran International Airport (LAS): Bentonville, Arkansas; Bloomington, Illinois; Memphis; Madison, Wisconsin and Tucson, Arizona beginning this August. Frontier now offers 48 nonstop Las Vegas routes and, to celebrate the new service, is offering introductory fares starting at $19*.

'We're thrilled to expand in Las Vegas with five new nonstop routes,' said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. 'Frontier now proudly offers 48 nonstop Las Vegas routes for improved access and affordability to visit one of the top entertainment destinations in the world. We look forward to launching these new flights in August and welcoming southern Nevadans and visitors aboard to make unforgettable vacation memories.'

'We're delighted that our partners at Frontier Airlines continue to expand service to Las Vegas, adding five new nonstop routes,' said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. 'There's incredible pent-up demand for travel right now, and every new seat provides an exciting opportunity for growth. With new resorts, venues, restaurants and world-class entertainment, we can't wait to welcome visitors back and provide the only-in-Vegas experiences they've come to expect.'

New Routes via McCarran International Airport (LAS):

SERVICE TO/FROM:

START DATE:

SERVICE FREQUENCY:

INTRO FARE:

APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE:

Bentonville, Arkansas (XNA)

Aug. 13, 2021

2x Weekly

$39*

From LAS: Friday

To LAS: Monday

Bloomington, Illinois (BMI)

Aug. 12, 2021

2x Weekly

$49*

From LAS: Thursday

To LAS: Sunday

Memphis (MEM)

Aug. 12, 2021

2x Weekly

$39*

From LAS: Thursday

To LAS: Sunday

Madison, Wisconsin (MSN)

Aug. 13, 2021

2x Weekly

$39*

From LAS: Friday

To LAS: Monday

Tucson, Arizona (TUS)

Aug. 13, 2021

2x Weekly

$19*

From LAS: Friday

To LAS: Monday

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please checkFlyFrontier.comfor the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline's frequent flyer program,FRONTIER Miles,lets membersenjoymanybenefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.FRONTIER Milesis aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown - no funny formulas at Frontier. Whethercustomers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

The health and safety of customers and team members is Frontier's number one priority. With that in mind, Frontier introduced sweeping health and safety enhancements in 2020 that touch every step of a customer's travel journey with the airline.

Frontier and federal law require that all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. Plus, anyone flying with Frontier must accept a health acknowledgement during the check-in process.

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9% efficiency - similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier's modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world, with an average age of approximately four years.

For additional information, visithttps://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/

*About the Promo Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on June 28, 2021. Fares are valid for travel on select days effective Aug. 12, 2021 through Oct. 6, 2021. The following blackout dates apply: Sept. 1-7, 2021. Round-trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members.Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential.Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such asbaggageandadvance seat assignmentsare available for purchase separately at an additional charge. For a complete list of rules and regulations please refer to Frontier Airlines'Contract of CarriageandTerms and Conditions.

Disclaimer

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 15:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
11:05aFRONTIER  : Airlines Expands in Las Vegas with 5 New Nonstop Routes
PU
06/21FRONTIER  : Special Bonus Awards (Form 8-K)
PU
06/21FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fina..
AQ
06/18FRONTIER  : Airlines Lands in Kalispell with Nonstop Denver Flights; Fares as lo..
AQ
06/18FRONTIER  : Points International - Home Chef Expands Partnership with Points, ad..
AQ
06/17FRONTIER  : Airlines Takes Delivery of New Airbus A320neo Jet
MT
06/17FRONTIER  : Airlines Lands in Kalispell with Nonstop Denver Flights
PU
06/11FRONTIER  : Airlines Launches 6 New Nonstop Dallas Routes; Fares as low as $39*
AQ
06/10FRONTIER  : Airlines Launches 4 New Nonstop Myrtle Beach Routes
PU
06/10FRONTIER  : Airlines Launches 6 New Nonstop Dallas Routes
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 265 M - -
Net income 2021 -215 M - -
Net Debt 2021 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -241x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 120 M 4 120 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 922
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,33 $
Last Close Price 19,10 $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barry L. Biffle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Augustus Franke Chairman
James E. Nides Chief Operating Officer
Josh T. Connor Director
Brian H. Franke Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%4 120
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC20.74%176 997
DEUTSCHE POST AG41.36%84 113
FEDEX CORPORATION9.90%77 788
DSV PANALPINA A/S43.04%51 611
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-23.19%50 088