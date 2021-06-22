Frontier : Airlines Expands in Las Vegas with 5 New Nonstop Routes

LAS VEGAS - June 22, 2021 - Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines ( NASDAQ: ULCC ) today announces five new nonstop routes via McCarran International Airport (LAS): Bentonville, Arkansas; Bloomington, Illinois; Memphis; Madison, Wisconsin and Tucson, Arizona beginning this August. Frontier now offers 48 nonstop Las Vegas routes and, to celebrate the new service, is offering introductory fares starting at $19*.

'We're thrilled to expand in Las Vegas with five new nonstop routes,' said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. 'Frontier now proudly offers 48 nonstop Las Vegas routes for improved access and affordability to visit one of the top entertainment destinations in the world. We look forward to launching these new flights in August and welcoming southern Nevadans and visitors aboard to make unforgettable vacation memories.'

'We're delighted that our partners at Frontier Airlines continue to expand service to Las Vegas, adding five new nonstop routes,' said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. 'There's incredible pent-up demand for travel right now, and every new seat provides an exciting opportunity for growth. With new resorts, venues, restaurants and world-class entertainment, we can't wait to welcome visitors back and provide the only-in-Vegas experiences they've come to expect.'

New Routes via McCarran International Airport (LAS):

SERVICE TO/FROM: START DATE: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE: Bentonville, Arkansas (XNA) Aug. 13, 2021 2x Weekly $39* From LAS: Friday To LAS: Monday Bloomington, Illinois (BMI) Aug. 12, 2021 2x Weekly $49* From LAS: Thursday To LAS: Sunday Memphis (MEM) Aug. 12, 2021 2x Weekly $39* From LAS: Thursday To LAS: Sunday Madison, Wisconsin (MSN) Aug. 13, 2021 2x Weekly $39* From LAS: Friday To LAS: Monday Tucson, Arizona (TUS) Aug. 13, 2021 2x Weekly $19* From LAS: Friday To LAS: Monday

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please checkFlyFrontier.comfor the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline's frequent flyer program,FRONTIER Miles,lets membersenjoymanybenefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.FRONTIER Milesis aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown - no funny formulas at Frontier. Whethercustomers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

The health and safety of customers and team members is Frontier's number one priority. With that in mind, Frontier introduced sweeping health and safety enhancements in 2020 that touch every step of a customer's travel journey with the airline.

Frontier and federal law require that all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. Plus, anyone flying with Frontier must accept a health acknowledgement during the check-in process.

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9% efficiency - similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier's modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world, with an average age of approximately four years.

For additional information, visithttps://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/

*About the Promo Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on June 28, 2021. Fares are valid for travel on select days effective Aug. 12, 2021 through Oct. 6, 2021. The following blackout dates apply: Sept. 1-7, 2021. Round-trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members.Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential.Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such asbaggageandadvance seat assignmentsare available for purchase separately at an additional charge. For a complete list of rules and regulations please refer to Frontier Airlines'Contract of CarriageandTerms and Conditions.