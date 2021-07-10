Frontier : Airlines Launches Nonstop Flights from Miami to St. Maarten

MIAMI - July 10, 2021 - Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines ( NASDAQ: ULCC ) today launches nonstop flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to St. Maarten. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares to St. Maarten starting at $69*.

'We're delighted to begin nonstop service to one of the top destinations in the Caribbean today, St. Maarten,' said James Fenner, senior director of pricing and revenue management, Frontier Airlines. 'Last week we launched service from Miami to Costa Rica and now Frontier offers 33 nonstop MIA routes this summer. We have expanded our route network to meet the pent-up desire for summer travel while maintaining affordable fares and a friendly flying experience.'

New Route via Miami International Airport (MIA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: St. Maarten (SXM) July 10, 2021 1x Weekly To SXM: $69*

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please checkFlyFrontier.comfor the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline's frequent flyer program,FRONTIER Miles,lets membersenjoymanybenefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.FRONTIER Milesis aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown - no funny formulas at Frontier. Whethercustomers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

The health and safety of customers and team members is Frontier's number one priority. With that in mind, Frontier introduced sweeping health and safety enhancements in 2020 that touch every step of a customer's travel journey with the airline.

Frontier and federal law require that all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. Plus, anyone flying with Frontier must accept a health acknowledgement during the check-in process.

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9% efficiency - similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier's modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world, with an average age of approximately four years.

For additional information, visithttps://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/

*About the Promo Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on July 18, 2021. Fares are valid for nonstop travel Saturdays through Aug. 21, 2021. Seven-day advance purchase applies. Round- trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members.Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential.Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such asbaggageandadvance seat assignmentsare available for purchase separately at an additional charge. For a complete list of rules and regulations please refer to Frontier Airlines'Contract of CarriageandTerms and Conditions.