Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULCC   US35909R1086

FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(ULCC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier : Airlines Launches Pilot Hiring Program with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

06/08/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frontier Airlines, Inc. has teamed up with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University - the world's largest, most comprehensive aviation and aerospace institution - to identify and cultivate the next generation of highly skilled commercial airline pilots.

'The new Frontier/Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Pilot Hiring Program will tap top-performing flight students who consistently demonstrate the work ethic, flying skill, aviation knowledge, professional attitude and demeanor to eventually become successful crew members for Frontier Airlines,' said Frontier's Vice President of Flight Operations Brad Lambert.

As many pilots across the aviation industry approach retirement age and we grow our airline, Frontier expects to hire hundreds if not thousands of pilots during the next decade to staff its 500 and growing number of daily flights. The new hiring program with Embry-Riddle represents an important component of Frontier's broader pilot recruiting and hiring strategy, Lambert said.

'Frontier's agreement with Embry-Riddle will provide high-quality jobs for exceptional students while bolstering the aviation industry workforce in service to air travelers,' said Dr. Alan Stolzer, dean of the College of Aviation on Embry-Riddle's Daytona Beach, Florida campus. 'Embry-Riddle is honored to partner with Frontier Airlines to enhance the aviation talent pool.'

As part of the Frontier/Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Pilot Hiring Program, representatives from Frontier Airlines will visit the Daytona Beach Campus twice annually to meet with students and faculty.

To be considered for this program with Frontier Airlines, Embry-Riddle students must have a letter of recommendation from a Flight Department manager that supports a stellar history of flight performance, attendance and professional conduct throughout their aviation education. Candidates must also be enrolled in the Aeronautical Science degree program, have a minimum class status of senior, maintain a Grade Point Average above 3.2, and have the ability to hold a First Class medical certificate. Prior to employment with Frontier Airlines, program participants will also need to be employed by Embry-Riddle as a flight instructor and must obtain the R-ATP required experience.

Interested flight students should consult with their Flight Department supervisors for a letter of recommendation and then apply athttps://www.airlineapps.com/jobs/details.aspx?emp=Frontier-Airlines&job=Embry-Riddle-Pilot-Cadet

About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Reporters worldwide contactEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical Universityfor content experts in all aspects of aviation, aviation business, aerospace, engineering and STEM-related fields. Our faculty experts specialize in unmanned and autonomous systems, security and intelligence, air traffic and airport management, astronomy, human factors psychology, meteorology, spaceflight operations, urban air mobility and much more. Visit theEmbry-Riddle Newsroomfor story ideas.

Embry-Riddle educates 33,500+ students at its residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Florida and Prescott, Arizona, at approximately 125 Worldwide Campus locations and through online degree programs. In 2021, U.S. News & World Report named Embry-Riddle Worldwide the nation's No. 1 provider of online bachelor's degree programs.

Disclaimer

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 16:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
12:47pFRONTIER  : Airlines Launches Pilot Hiring Program with Embry-Riddle Aeronautica..
PU
06/07FRONTIER  : Shares Rise After Airline Unit Gets Second Government Aid Payment
MT
06/04FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04FRONTIER  : Ted, the Sea Turtle, Wins the Frontier Airlines and Visit Orlando Pl..
PU
06/04FRONTIER  : Airlines Lands in Durango with Nonstop Denver Flights
PU
06/03Frontier Airlines to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation..
GL
06/01Senators criticize U.S. airlines over voucher expiration dates
RE
06/01Airline Stocks Advance Following Memorial Day Weekend
MT
05/31FRONTIER  : Airlines Begins Nonstop Flights Between Miami and Montego Bay; Plus,..
AQ
05/28FRONTIER  : Airlines Begins Nonstop Flights Between Miami and Montego Bay
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 260 M - -
Net income 2021 -215 M - -
Net Debt 2021 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -253x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 312 M 4 312 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 922
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,33 $
Last Close Price 19,99 $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barry L. Biffle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Augustus Franke Chairman
James E. Nides Chief Operating Officer
Josh T. Connor Director
Brian H. Franke Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%4 312
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.26.44%185 354
DEUTSCHE POST AG41.16%86 105
FEDEX CORPORATION16.84%80 489
DSV PANALPINA A/S45.88%53 982
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-16.89%52 103