  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULCC   US35909R1086

FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(ULCC)
  Report
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spirit Airlines says it received merger proposal from JetBlue

04/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines on Tuesday said it received an unsolicited offer from JetBlue Airways for about $3.6 billion, potentially snarling merger plans between Frontier Group Holdings and Spirit.

Shares of Spirit rose 22%, their highest level since mid-February. Airline stocks have suffered as air travel fell-off dramatically during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Sprit's 52-week high of $39.19 is $6 above the reported offer from JetBlue of $33 per share.

Earlier, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/05/business/jetblue-spirit-frontier.html?searchResultPosition=1 the $33 a share JetBlue offer, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Spirit declined to comment beyond a written statement. Frontier and JetBlue, the sixth largest U.S airline, did not immediately comment. The U.S. Justice Department, which would review any merger proposal, declined to comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 125 M - -
Net income 2022 56,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 047 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 495 M 2 495 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 481
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 11,47 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 74,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry L. Biffle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James G. Dempsey Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
William Augustus Franke Chairman
Craig Maccubbin Chief Information Officer
Trevor J. Stedke Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-15.48%2 495
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.7.21%27 206
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.1.50%11 834
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-21.30%4 305
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-14.41%2 870
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC8.86%2 409