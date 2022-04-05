Spirit Airlines says it received merger proposal from JetBlue

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines on
Tuesday said it received an unsolicited offer from JetBlue
Airways for about $3.6 billion, potentially snarling
merger plans between Frontier Group Holdings and
Spirit.
Shares of Spirit rose 22%, their highest level since
mid-February. Airline stocks have suffered as air travel
fell-off dramatically during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Sprit's 52-week high of $39.19 is $6 above the reported
offer from JetBlue of $33 per share.
Earlier, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/05/business/jetblue-spirit-frontier.html?searchResultPosition=1
the $33 a share JetBlue offer, citing people with knowledge of
the matter.
Spirit declined to comment beyond a written statement.
Frontier and JetBlue, the sixth largest U.S airline, did not
immediately comment. The U.S. Justice Department, which would
review any merger proposal, declined to comment.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Kannaki Deka
in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Bernard Orr)