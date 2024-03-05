DENVER, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced the appointment of Bobby Schroeter to the position of Senior Vice President – Chief Commercial Officer for Frontier Airlines effective Mar. 25, 2024.



In his new role, Schroeter will oversee the airline’s commercial division which includes pricing and revenue management, network planning, and marketing. He will report to Frontier President James Dempsey.

Prior to joining Frontier, Schroeter spent nearly two decades at Spirit Airlines where he held several leadership positions, most recently serving as their Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. His earlier career also includes roles in revenue management, marketing, and e-commerce roles with various companies, including America West and US Airways.

“We are excited for Bobby to bring his exceptional talents to our team as we continue to focus on growing our revenues through product innovation, network expansion and deeper, more meaningful relationships with our customers,” said Frontier CEO Barry Biffle.

Schroeter holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Virginia.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC), is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company operates 136 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier’s high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallons consumed. With 210 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.