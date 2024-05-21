SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 21, 2024 - Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) will begin daily nonstop service from San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) to five destinations this summer. In July, service will launch to Denver International Airport (DEN) and San Diego International Airport (SAN). In August, service will launch to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS), and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). To celebrate, America's Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $19*.

"As we look forward to a strong summer travel season, we are thrilled to launch these nonstop routes from San Jose," said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. "This service demonstrates our commitment to connecting consumers across the country with affordable and convenient flight options as they travel for business and for leisure."

"I'd like to welcome Frontier Airlines back to SJC - the most reliable, convenient airport in the nation," said Mayor Matt Mahan, San Jose. "Their low-cost fares will connect San Joseans to destinations across the Western U.S. and draw more travelers to one of the world's most innovative cities."

Service from San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Denver (DEN) July 22, 2024 Daily $29* San Diego (SAN) July 22, 2024 Daily $19* Las Vegas (LAS) August 13, 2024 Daily $19* Los Angeles (LAX) August 13, 2024 Daily $29* Phoenix (PHX) August 13, 2024 Daily $29*

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please checkhttps://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-san-josefor additional information.

Frontier recently introduced UpFront Plus, a new upgraded seating option with extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus will enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat. UpFront Plus seating is available on flights departing on or after April 10, 2024.

The airline's recently reimagined, industry-leading frequent flyer program,FRONTIER Miles, enables consumers to 'Get It All For Less.' Customers earn miles fast and get rewarded for each dollar spent on Frontier products. Miles accrue based on dollars spent with a standard 10X multiplier: $1 = 10 miles. Mileage multipliers increase at every elite level up to 20X. Elite status enables members to enjoy benefits like priority boarding, free seat selection, no change or cancel fees when changes are made seven days or more in advance of flight departure, and free bag(s) at Gold, Diamond, and Platinum levels. Like the airline,FRONTIER Milesis family friendly, and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.Joining is free.

*About the Promotional Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on May 27, 2024. Fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of week. Fares are valid for travel Jul. 23, 2024, through Oct. 31, 2024. The following blackout dates apply: Jul. 26-29, 2024; Aug. 2-5, 9-12, 16-19, 2024; Sep. 3, 2024; Oct. 11-14, 2024. Round trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members.Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made 7 days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential.Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such asbaggageandadvance seat assignmentsare available for purchase separately at an additional charge. In addition to these Terms & Conditions, please refer to Frontier Airline's Contract of Carriage.