DENVER - December 14, 2023 - Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) will launch nonstop service from various airports across the U.S. and Jamaica in March and May of 2024. To celebrate, America's Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $19.*

"As we prepare to launch our spring schedule and increase service to destinations across the U.S. and Caribbean, now is a better time than ever to take advantage of Frontier's ultra-low fares and friendly service." said Josh Flyr, vice president, network and operations design, Frontier Airlines.

Currently, travel on Frontier can be booked through August 12, 2024.

Service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Pittsburgh (PIT) May 17, 2024 4x/week $19*

Service from Bradley International Airport (BDL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Tampa (TPA) March 7, 2024 4x/week $49*

Service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) March 9, 2024** 3x/week $159*

Service from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Jacksonville (JAX) March 8, 2024 3x/week $49* Pittsburgh (PIT) May 16, 2024 3x/week $49*

Service from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) March 8, 2024 3x/week $49*

Service from Montego Bay Sangster International Airport (MBJ):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Cleveland (CLE) March 9, 2924** 3x/week

Service from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Pittsburgh (PIT) May 16, 2024 2x/day $19*

Service from Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Atlanta (ATL) May 17, 2024 4x/week $19* Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) May 16, 2024 3x/week $49* Philadelphia (PHL) May 16, 2024 2x/day $19* Raleigh-Durham (RDU) May 17, 2024 4x/week $19*

Service from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Pittsburgh (PIT) May 17, 2024 4x/week $19*

Service from Tampa International Airport (TPA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Hartford (BDL) March 7, 2024 4x/week $49*

**Service between CLE and MBJ is subject to government approval.

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please checkhttps://www.flyfrontier.com/for additional information.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

New, starting in 2024, the airline's reimagined, industry-leading frequent flyer program,FRONTIER Miles, will enable consumers to 'Get It All For Less.' Customers will earn miles fast and get rewarded for each dollar spent on Frontier products. Status enables members to enjoy benefits like priority boarding, free seat selection, no change or cancel fees when changes are made seven days or more in advance of flight departure, and free bag(s) at Gold, Diamond, and Platinum levels. Like the airline,FRONTIER Milesis family friendly, and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.Joining is free.

*About the Promotional Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 19, 2023. Fares are valid for nonstop travel on select days of week. Fares are valid March 7, 2024, through June 15, 2024. The following blackout dates apply: March 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31, 2024; April 1, 5-7, 2024; May 23-24, 27-28, 2024. Round trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members.Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential.Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such asbaggageandadvance seat assignmentsare available for purchase separately at an additional charge. In addition to these Terms & Conditions, please refer to Frontier Airline's Contract of Carriage.