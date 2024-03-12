New Upgraded Seating in First Two Rows Will Provide Extra Leg and Elbow Room and Ensure Customers are First Off the Aircraft



Introductory Upgrade Pricing Starts at $49 Per Passenger, Per Flight Segment

DENVER, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) today announced the introduction of UpFront Plus, a new upgraded seating option with extra space and comfort in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus will enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat, providing additional personal space and comfort at an exceptional value.

Starting today, customers can upgrade to UpFront Plus seating for flights departing on or after April 10, 2024, by reserving seats on the Frontier mobile app or at FlyFrontier.com. As a special introductory offer, UpFront Plus seating upgrades will be available starting at only $49 per passenger, per flight segment for travel between April 10 and April 30, 2024, when purchased by March 20, 2024*. Seats are limited and restrictions apply.

“Many consumers strongly prefer a seating option that offers extra space when flying,” said Barry Biffle, CEO, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier is all about choice and giving consumers the flexibility to customize their travel to suit their individual needs and preferences. UpFront Plus is a great option for those who want expanded personal space and extra comfort.”

UpFront Plus will be one of four seat options available on Frontier flights:

UpFront Plus Blocked middle seat: more elbow room Extra legroom & comfort Quick exit, with seats located in the first two rows of the aircraft First to get inflight service

Premium Extra legroom and comfort

Preferred Quick exit, with seats located towards the front of the aircraft

Standard

“With the recent introduction of our new Biz Travel For Less program, UpFront Plus seating will also provide an affordable upgrade option for those traveling on business seeking additional space,” Biffle added.

For more information on Frontier’s new UpFront Plus seating, visit flyfrontier.com

For images of UpFront Plus seating, visit https://news.flyfrontier.com/images--video/

*About the Introductory Offer

Subject to availability at FlyFrontier.com and through the Frontier mobile app. Price available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 20, 2024, for travel dates from April 10, 2024, through April 30, 2024. Prices shown are per person, per flight segment. Seats are limited. Restrictions apply.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC), is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company operates 136 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier’s high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallons consumed. With 210 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.