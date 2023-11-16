DETROIT - November 16, 2023 - Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) launched nonstop service today from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers (RSW) and restarted nonstop service to Cancun International Airport (CUN). Frontier also serves a variety of other popular destinations from DTW including Denver (DEN), Phoenix (PHX), and Orlando (MCO). To celebrate, America's Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $39.*

"As winter prepares to move in, now is the time to start planning a warm-weather escape for some fun in the Floridian and Mexican sun," said Josh Flyr, vice president, network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. "Our growth in Detroit, including daily service to Cancun, means even more 'Low Fares Done Right' for Michiganders who are eager for more travel options to a growing roster of destinations."

Service from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Cancun (CUN) Nov. 16, 2023 Daily $89* Fort Myers (RSW) Nov. 16, 2023 3x/week $39*

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please checkhttps://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-detroitfor additional information.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

New, starting in 2024, the airline's reimagined, industry-leading frequent flyer program,FRONTIER Miles, will enable consumers to 'Get It All For Less.' Customers will earn miles fast and get rewarded for each dollar spent on Frontier products. Status enables members to enjoy benefits like priority boarding, free seat selection, no change or cancel fees when changes are made seven days or more in advance of flight departure, and free bag(s) at Gold, Diamond, and Platinum levels. Like the airline,FRONTIER Milesis family friendly, and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.Joining is free.

*About the Introductory Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 20, 2023. Fares are valid for nonstop travel through March 6, 2023, on select days of week. The following blackout dates apply: November 25 - 27, 2023; December 21 - 31, 2023; January 1 - 6, 15 - 16, 2024; February 19, 22 - 25, 2024. Seven-day advance purchase is required. Round trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members.Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential.Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such asbaggageandadvance seat assignmentsare available for purchase separately at an additional charge. In addition to these Terms and Conditions, please refer to Frontier Airlines'Contract of Carriage.