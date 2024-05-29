DENVER - May 29, 2024 - Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is inviting customers to 'feel the love' with a Summer of Love sale offering bundles that include a flight, a seat assignment, carry-on bag, and free changes and cancellation starting at only $59*. Tickets can be purchased through 11.59pm eastern on June 6, 2024, for travel through June 15, 2024, as well as travel from Aug. 19 through Oct. 31, 2024.

"With the recent debut of 'The New Frontier,' featuring transparent pricing and no change or cancel fees, we have launched a 'Summer of Love' sale offering ultra-low fares that include all the features important to customers in the upfront price," said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. "Why scramble for a desirable seat during the boarding process when you can select your seat at the time of booking and then relax, knowing you've found a truly exceptional deal."

A seat assignment, carry-on bag and no change or cancellation fees are included when choosing the Economy, Premium or Business options. The Premium option, which is available for an additional $10, also includes a Premium seat selection and Board First with guaranteed overhead bin space. The Business option with prices starting at $104* adds UpFront Plus seating (based on availability), which offers extra space and comfort in the first two rows of the aircraft, plus a guaranteed empty middle seat, and two checked bags, along with all the other features included in the Premium option.

Route exclusions, restrictions, and blackout dates apply.* For more information about the sale, clickhere.

The airline's reimagined, industry-leading frequent flyer program,FRONTIER Miles, enables consumers to 'Get It All For Less.' Customers earn miles fast and get rewarded for each dollar spent on Frontier products. Miles accrue based on dollars spent with a standard 10X multiplier: $1 = 10 miles. Mileage multipliers increase at every elite level up to 20X. Elite status enables members to enjoy benefits like priority boarding, free seat selection, no change or cancel fees when changes are made seven days or more in advance of flight departure, and free bag(s) at Gold, Diamond, and Platinum levels. Like the airline,FRONTIER Milesis family friendly, and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.Joining is free.

*About the Promotional Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Jun. 6, 2024. Sale fares are valid for nonstop travel on Tuesday and Wednesday, through Oct. 31, 2024; and Monday through Thursday, and Saturday, through Jun. 15, 2024; and Aug. 19, 2024, through Oct. 31, 2024. Except as noted:

Travel to Las Vegas, NV, Sunday through Wednesday; Travel from Las Vegas, NV, Tuesday through Friday; Travel to Florida, Sunday through Wednesday; Travel from Florida, Tuesday through Friday. Travel from the U.S to international destinations, Sunday through Wednesday; Travel from international to U.S destinations, Tuesday through Friday. Directionality between markets applies in both directions.

The following blackout dates apply: Jul. 3, 2024, Sep. 3, 2024; Oct. 11-14, 2024. Not all markets are available for all dates of travel. 7-day advance purchase is required. Round trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den™ fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den™ members.Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made 7 days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential.Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time, or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such asbaggageandadvance seat assignmentsare available for purchase separately at an additional charge. In addition to these Terms and Conditions, please refer to Frontier Airlines'Contract of Carriage.

Bundle Products:

Personal Item, Carry-On Bag, Checked Bags: Size and/or weight limits apply.

Choose your Seat: (Subject to availability) UpFront Plus seats located at the front of the aircraft feature additional space and comfort, including a guaranteed empty middle seat and extra legroom. Premium seats feature extra legroom. Preferred seats are located towards the front of the aircraft for faster boarding and deplaning. Standard seats are available in the remainder of the cabin.

No Change or Cancel Fees with Economy, Premium, or Business Bundles: Changes to your itinerary are subject to any difference in fare and options prices. If your new itinerary is lower in value than your original itinerary, there will be no residual value available to you once you have made the change. If you cancel your itinerary, you will retain the value of your itinerary as a travel credit. Changes or cancellations must be made prior to your flight's scheduled departure time. If you fail to check-in or to board your flight within the required time (check-in: 60 minutes prior to scheduled departure time; boarding: 20 minutes prior to scheduled departure time), your ticket will be deemed a No-Show Cancellation and cancelled. All subsequent flights, including return flights, on the itinerary, will also be treated as No-Show Cancellations. Please reference the Contract of Carriage for more details.

Board First: To guarantee overhead bin space for one carry-on bag, customers must board with the Board First group in advance of Zone 1.

Bundle Pricing:

Available only for new bookings at FlyFrontier.com. To receive promotional pricing, flight and bundle must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on June 6, 2024 and bundle must be purchased at the time of flight purchase. Price shown is per passenger, per direction.