Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Frontier Airlines, Inc., which is an ultra-low-cost carrier company. The Company offers flights throughout the United States and to select near international destinations in the Americas. It has a fleet of approximately 136 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of eight A320ceos, 82 A320neos, 21 A321ceos and 25 A321neos. The Company primarily provides air transportation for passengers. It provides passenger airline service primarily to leisure travelers. It combines its fares with flexible optional services for an additional cost. Such additional options include carry-on and checked baggage, advance seat selection, its extended-legroom premium seats, priority boarding and ticket changes and cancellations, as well as bundled options combining various optional services. The Company serves approximately 90 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas.

Sector Airlines