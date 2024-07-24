24/7/2024

Cambridge Raman Imaging (CRI) has launched a pre-Series A funding to accelerate growth of its innovative medical imaging technology. The company started selling its technology earlier this year, and revenues are trending ahead of expectations. The finance will be used to scale the team, build a manufacturing facility, support clinical validation and the regulatory approval process for tumour diagnosis, says Chief Executive Officer Matteo Negro.

CRI's laser technology produces detailed digital images of human cells and tissues in near real-time. Traditional techniques required surgeons to remove samples of cells and tissues, and chemically stain them to detect anomalies, such as tumours. Alternative imaging technologies are bulky, expensive and need specialist operators to make them work

In this video, Matteo also explains that CRI's laser technology produces detailed digital images of human cells and tissues in near real-time. It can be incorporated with standard medical microscopes, and operated by non-specialists.