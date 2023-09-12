12/9/2023

Frontier IP portfolio company Pulsiv, the Cambridge-based deep tech start-up set to revolutionise power conversion and renewable energy generation, is pleased to announce the appointments of Dr Mark Gerhard as Chairman and Dr Tim Moore as Chief Product Officer.

Mark is a serial entrepreneur and technology pioneer who has successfully grown and exited businesses in the video games, artificial intelligence and cyber-security sectors.

Previously a Pulsiv non-executive director, Tim is joining the company full-time having recently served as Chief Technology Officer for SharkNinja, a NYSE-listed consumer electronics group.

Mark was the Chief Technology Officer and then Chief Executive Officer of Jagex, one of the UK's largest independent games developers and publishers, which he grew from a single product company to one with multiple games running on multiple platforms. Jagex was sold for $250 million in 2010 while Mark was CEO. He co-founded and was CEO and CTO of Beauty Labs International, a developer of AI tools for the beauty industry which was sold to US biotech Amyris Inc in 2021 for a nine-figure sum, and was CEO of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company. Ascendant Digital merged with Beacon Street Group, a company providing investment research and other investor services, in a deal worth $3 billion. The combined entity, called MarketWise, is listed on Nasdaq. Mark now chairs the company.

His other current roles include founder and CEO of PlayFusion and founder of investment firm Cambridge Venture Partners. PlayFusion is an independent games developer and publisher, which is creating a next-generation artificial intelligence platform and immersive game and TV show. He is Vice-chair of TIGA, the UK trade body for video games developers and publishers and serves as a board member and director of UK games developer Build A Rocket Boy.

Tim has a proven record of developing and releasing innovative products from invention through to global launch. He has worked in China, Europe and the US for start-ups, private equity backed companies and major corporates. Having recently held executive roles with multinational consumer technology brands such as ghd and SharkNinja, he brings extensive industry knowledge to Pulsiv. He has driven considerable value in M&A and transactions, selling to both private equity and industry participants. While he was Chief Technology Officer of ghd, Tim was a key team member in three sales of the Jemella Group, owner of ghd, over a 10-year period.

I'm delighted to welcome Mark at such an important stage in our journey. His vision, experience and drive will help Pulsiv to capitalise on our progress to date and achieve global ambitions. It's also a huge vote of confidence that Tim has chosen to take a full-time role. He has been a valuable member of our Board and will heavily influence the evolution of Pulsiv's product portfolio. We have an opportunity to cut the energy consumed by billions of devices and harness more solar power than existing solutions. Company values and culture are very important to Pulsiv, so anyone who knows Mark or Tim will recognise that they're a great fit.

Pulsiv Chief Executive Officer Darrel Kingham

Pulsiv has all the technology and talent to become a global leader in power conversion technology. With 52 fundamental granted patents and a further 31 patents pending, Pulsiv is perfectly placed to be disruptive and offer something new to the power electronics industry. Their simple business model coupled with their deep IP portfolio and an experienced management team is highly analogous to ARM computing for power conversion. I am honoured and privileged to join the team as Chairman at this very exciting time for the company.

Pulsiv Chairman Mark Gerhard

I have been involved with Pulsiv since 2021 and have seen the excellent progress that the company has made since then. Its technology has the potential to be highly disruptive across a very broad range of applications. Pulsiv OSMIUM can improve the efficiency of electricity conversion in a cost-effective way by using readily available electronic components. What is so exciting is that the technology is ready now to reduce bills for consumers and rapidly drive the much-needed decarbonisation of our economy. I am thrilled to have the chance to join full time and use my experience to drive positive impact in the green economy.

Pulsiv Chief Product Officer Tim Moore