Frontier IP : Nigel Grierson and Dr David Holbrook join the Frontier IP board of directors

15/3/2023

Nigel Grierson and Dr David Holbrook have been appointed Non-Executive Directors of Frontier IP as the Group broadens and deepens the experience on its Board. Dame Julia King, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, DBE FREng FRS FMedSci is now Senior Independent Director. Dr Campbell Wilson is to step down from his non-executive role at Frontier IP in April 2023, having served on the Board for nearly nine years. You can read the full statement here

Nigel Grierson has 20 years' operating experience in the IT industry with positions in product development, marketing, and senior management, and, as Managing Director of venture capital funds managing investments of over $500 million in 70 technology start-up companies across Europe. He was a co-Managing Director of the Doughty Hanson Technology Fund, established in 2000, which was part of Doughty Hanson Private Equity Partners. Between 1984 and 2000, he held senior roles at Intel Corporation between becoming Co-Director EMEA for Intel Capital Group, developing and leading a team to establish Intel as a leading corporate technology investor.

Dr David Holbrook is a leading healthcare technology investment professional with 30 years' experience in the life sciences sectors. He has sat on more than 20 boards of directors during his career. David is currently a non-executive director at AIM quoted Oxford BioDynamics plc, where he also chairs the audit committee. He is also a senior advisor to digital health investor RYSE Asset Management and Chairman of The Liver Group Charity based at The Royal Free Hospital. David has degrees from Oxford (English), King's London (Medicine) and Harvard (MBA).

Dame Julia King, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, joined the Frontier IP Board of Directors in October 2021 as an independent Non-Executive Director and will, with effect from today following the appointments of Nigel and David, assume the role of Senior Independent Director on the board.

The Company also announces that Dr Campbell Wilson, currently a Non-Executive Director, has notified the Group that, having served on the Board for nearly nine years, he has decided to step down from his non-executive role at Frontier IP. Campbell will be stepping down from the board of Frontier IP in April 2023, but will continue to support the Group in an advisory capacity with selected portfolio companies.