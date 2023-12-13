13/12/2023

The Vaccine Group ("TVG") has appointed three high-ranking and well-connected animal health experts to form an advisory board to support scale up of the Company's novel herpesvirus-based vaccine platform and to forge deeper industry relationships. TVG has made strong progress in establishing a pipeline of vaccines for use in livestock, pets and wildlife to tackle a range of viral and bacterial pathogens which cause severe economic harm or, if they are zoonotic, can also pose a threat to human health.

The advisory board members have extensive veterinary health and business experience. They are:

Christophe Barnier-Quer: Christophe works for Merck Life Science in its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations branch. He has a PhD in pharmaceutical science from Leiden University, an MBA from HEC Paris and 15 years' experience in vaccine R&D, including as R&D director for GALVmed.

Johan Dreesen: A doctor in veterinary medicine, Johann runs an animal health consultancy with a focus on start-ups, animal health pharmaceuticals and non-government organisations. He is a member of the Advisory Council to Kela Pharma and sits on the GALVmed board. He received his doctorate from Ghent University and worked in veterinary practice before leading businesses within Pfizer Animal Health and Zoetis.

Vaughn Kubiak: Vaughn has more than 40 years' experience in global animal health in a wide range of senior technical and managerial roles in major companies across R&D, quality assurance and quality control, regulatory affairs, product management and commercial operations. Before retirement in 2019, he spent 17 years at Zoetis. Vaughn now works as a consultant and sits on several technical advisory boards. He has a Master of Science degree in microbiology from Emory University and is involved in the Scientific Committee of the International Alliance for Biological Standardisation.

TVG has 12 vaccines currently under development targeting economically harmful and zoonotic diseases. They include vaccines for protection against porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, African swine fever, porcine circovirus-2, streptococcus suis, bovine respiratory syncytial virus and lumpy skin disease. TVG has also developed a transmissible candidate vaccine for Lassa fever for use in the rodent reservoir. All vaccines are based on the Company's tunable herpesvirus based platforms.

As we approach the end of another successful year for TVG, it is especially positive that we can look forward to gaining the support of three Board Advisors from January. Each of them brings great expertise in their own areas. This will be really helpful for TVG as we grow into a strong player in the global animal health innovation sector.

The Vaccine Group Chief Executive Jeremy Salt

I am delighted TVG has been able to form an advisory group of such good quality. It is a testament to the potential of the Company, its vaccine platform and pipeline, and I look forward to further developments as TVG's vaccines move towards scale up and full commercialisation.

Neil Crabb, Chief Executive of Frontier IP