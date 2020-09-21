Log in
Frontier IP : strengthens team with appointment of Software Commercialisation Director

09/21/2020 | 11:10am EDT

7/9/2020

Frontier IP is delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Rosten, the former Senior Vice President Development for mobile payments specialist Bango plc ('Bango' or the 'Company'), as Software Commercialisation Director, a non-board role.

Mark has more than 30 years' experience in leading software and product development teams across Healthcare, FinTech and Transport, in companies ranging from start-ups to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and larger corporations.

As Senior Vice President Development at Bango, Mark led delivery of its largest product innovation project. This provided direct carrier billing for the world's largest online e-commerce merchant with the leading Japanese telecom operators.

Mark's former leadership roles include EU Director of Product Development at GHX Europe where he designed and implemented a leading e-commerce platform in Healthcare for connecting hospitals across the United Kingdom with global medical device and pharmaceutical suppliers, automating ordering and invoicing, bringing significant savings and efficiencies, resulting in better care for patients.

For Frontier IP, Mark will be identifying opportunities and driving forward software development and projects across the portfolio and for the Group.

We are very happy that someone of Mark's experience and calibre should be joining the Group. His appointment strengthens our capability to commercialise software-based opportunities, which are an increasingly important part of the portfolio.

Neil Crabb, Chief Executive Officer, Frontier IP Group

I am delighted to join Frontier IP and have a unique opportunity to work across a fantastic portfolio of companies. They have truly innovative ideas, making successful products that provide significant commercialisation opportunities across a range of industries.

Mark Rosten, Software Commercialisation Director, Frontier IP Group

Disclaimer

Frontier IP Group plc published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 15:09:05 UTC
