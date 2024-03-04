By Adriano Marchese

Frontier Lithium shares were higher Monday morning after the company said it has formed a joint venture with Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corp. around Frontier's lithium project and planned chemicals conversion facility in Ontario.

Shares were trading more than 16% higher at 1.07 Canadian dollars (79 cents).

Mitsubishi will acquire an initial 7.5% interest in the project for a total of C$25 million and also will have the right to increase its interest to 25%.

The joint venture will be formed around Frontier's PAK lithium project in the Red Lake mining division, as well as for a future lithium chemicals conversion facility, which is currently in the planning phase.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-24 1045ET