Frontier Management : Notice of Determination of Terms of the Allotment of Stock Compensation-type Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

April 13, 2021 To All Company Name Frontier Management Inc. Representative Shoichiro Onishi Co-President (TSE First Section Code No. :7038) Contact Junko Koshino Executive Officer, Head of Company Strategy Division (TEL．+81-3-6862-8335)

Notice of Determination of Terms of the Allotment of Stock Compensation-type Stock Options

(Stock Acquisition Rights)

Frontier Management Inc. (hereafter the "Company") hereby announced that, with respect to the stock compensation-type stock options (hereafter the "stock acquisition rights") resolved at the meeting of Board of Directors held on March 25, 2021, undetermined items have been determined as follows;

Notes 1. Name of stock acquisition rights 12th Stock Acquisition Rights of Frontier Management Inc. 2. Number of stock acquisition rights Executive Officers 5 240 pieces Employees 10 109 pieces

3. Paid-in amount for the stock acquisition rights

JPY184,200 per stock acquisition right (JPY1,842 per share)

The person to be allotted the stock acquisition rights shall offset the same amount of the credit against the Company and the debt of the payment amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights.

(Reference) Notice of Allotment of Stock Compensation-type Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights) March 25, 2021

