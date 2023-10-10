ESG Report
This Report is issued annually for the purpose of reporting FRI's and the Asset Management Company's approach to sustainability and the content of ESG initiatives to our unitholders and other various stakeholders.
GRI Standards Content Index
GRI Standards Content IndexPDF（269KB）
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 10 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2023 08:27:08 UTC.