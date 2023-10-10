Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Fund aims at stable earnings and steady asset growth from mid-term to long-term perspectives. It mainly invests in commercial facilities located in suburbs and store buildings in the metropolitan areas, as well as trust beneficiary right of real estate. The Fund invests in properties located in the Tokyo metropolitan area and other regional cities. Its properties included AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-mae, AEON Style Shinagawa Side, You Me Town Hiroshima, AEON Ibaraki Shopping Center, Mitsui Outlet Park Iruma, Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA, AEON Hadano Shopping Center, Joyfultown Okayama, among others. The asset manager of the Fund is Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Sector Commercial REITs