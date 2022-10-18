Frontier Real Estate Investment : Financial Reporting Material
10/18/2022 | 03:23am EDT
SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT
36th period
For the fiscal period ended June 30, 2022
Steadily Growing Dividends
While Strengthening
the Earnings Structure
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") is a REIT specializing in retail facilities and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Market (the J-REIT market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August 2004. Mitsui Fudosan has served as the sponsor of FRI since March 2008, when it replaced the previous sponsor, Japan Tobacco. FRI invests in diverse retail facilities in cities throughout Japan. Since FRI's listing, we have steadily built a solid management track record, aiming to secure stable earnings over the medium to long term.
All content presented in this semi-annual report is provided solely for informational purposes with regard to Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (FRI) and is not intended to serve as an inducement or solicitation to trade in any product offered by FRI. Investment units issued by FRI are subject to price fluctuations due to various factors, including: (1) volatile conditions in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; (2) fluctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. Investment decisions are made at the investors' discretion and are their responsibility as well as at their own risk. FRI disclaims any responsibility or liability for the consequences of investing in FRI.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, matters discussed in this report are forward-looking statements and are based on management's estimates, assumptions, and projections. Forward-looking statements, such as business forecasts, should not be construed as commitments to or guarantees of future performance. They are based on judgments made using information obtained at the time of publication, and thus contain risks and uncertainties.
Please be advised that forward-looking statements provided herein may be subject to change without prior notice. Furthermore, FRI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this semi-annual report as a result of new information or future events.
Specialized investment
in retail facilities in
cities throughout Japan
Stable medium- to long-term
FRI's
Three
Hallmarks
revenue structureGrowth strategy that leverages the
support of Mitsui Fudosan
FRI Semi-Annual Report 36th period
1
Highlights
36th Period (January 1 to June 30, 2022) Financial Highlights
The distribution per unit for the 36th fiscal period was ¥11,117. During the 36th fiscal period, we made progress with contract renewals, including for flagship properties, reinforcing the foundation of long-term stable portfolio management. We also announced the sale of a property with an
uncertain outlook to further reinforce the portfolio. To ensure financial soundness,
we continued
prudent financial operations through careful LTV control and maintained high ratings.
We forecast a distribution per unit of ¥10,990 for both the 37th and 38th fiscal
periods.
Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio
44.7%
Average interest rate on borrowings
0.43%
Appraisal-based LTV
35.8%
Average remaining maturity of borrowings
4.86 years
Net asset value per unit
¥469,418
Ratings
/Stable
Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.
Long-term issuer rating
AA- /Stable
Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
Issuer rating
A+ /Stable ; A-1 /Stable
S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc. Long-term corporate credit; Short-term corporate credit
2FRI Semi-Annual Report 36th period
For the six month
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
periods ended
(35th Period)
(36th Period)
(37th Period) Forecast*,**
(38th Period) Forecast*,***
Operating
¥11,401 million
¥11,523 million
¥11,416 million
¥11,397 million
revenue
Net income
¥5,935 million
¥6,022 million
¥5,954 million
¥5,933 million
Distribution
¥10,972
¥11,117
¥10,990 million
¥10,990 million
per unit
Forecasts for the 37th and 38th periods (ending December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively) given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 36th Fiscal Period," published on August 15, 2022.
The forecast distribution per unit for the 37th fiscal period (ending December 31, 2022) is calculated based the assumption that the Investment Corporation will distribute net income less ¥9 million (the difference between reversal of reserve for reduction entry and reserve for reduction entry recorded).
The forecast distribution per unit for the 38th fiscal period (ending June 30 2023) is calculated based the assumption that the Investment Corporation will distribute the sum of net income and an additional ¥12 million (the difference between reversal of reserve for reduction entry and reserve for reduction entry recorded).
