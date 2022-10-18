Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8964   JP3046200006

FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8964)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-18 am EDT
513000.00 JPY   -0.58%
03:23aFrontier Real Estate Investment : Financial Reporting Material
PU
09/19Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation(TSE:8964) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
08/16Frontier Real Estate Investment : Investors Presentation June 2022 (36th period) results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier Real Estate Investment : Financial Reporting Material

10/18/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT

36th period

For the fiscal period ended June 30, 2022

Steadily Growing Dividends

While Strengthening

the Earnings Structure

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") is a REIT specializing in retail facilities and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Market (the J-REIT market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August 2004. Mitsui Fudosan has served as the sponsor of FRI since March 2008, when it replaced the previous sponsor, Japan Tobacco. FRI invests in diverse retail facilities in cities throughout Japan. Since FRI's listing, we have steadily built a solid management track record, aiming to secure stable earnings over the medium to long term.

Contents

2 Highlights

  1. To Our Stakeholders / Topics
  1. Asset Size and Distributions
  1. Portfolio
  1. Sustainability Initiatives
  1. Corporate Governance
  1. FRI's Investment Policy / Distribution Policy
  1. Financial Section
    23 Management's Discussion and Analysis
    38 Audited Financial Statements
    57 Independent Auditor's Report
  1. FRI and the Asset Management Company
  2. Investor Information

Disclaimer

All content presented in this semi-annual report is provided solely for informational purposes with regard to Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (FRI) and is not intended to serve as an inducement or solicitation to trade in any product offered by FRI. Investment units issued by FRI are subject to price fluctuations due to various factors, including: (1) volatile conditions in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; (2) fluctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. Investment decisions are made at the investors' discretion and are their responsibility as well as at their own risk. FRI disclaims any responsibility or liability for the consequences of investing in FRI.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, matters discussed in this report are forward-looking statements and are based on management's estimates, assumptions, and projections. Forward-looking statements, such as business forecasts, should not be construed as commitments to or guarantees of future performance. They are based on judgments made using information obtained at the time of publication, and thus contain risks and uncertainties.

Please be advised that forward-looking statements provided herein may be subject to change without prior notice. Furthermore, FRI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this semi-annual report as a result of new information or future events.

Specialized investment

in retail facilities in

cities throughout Japan

Stable medium- to long-term

FRI's

Three

Hallmarks

revenue structureGrowth strategy that leverages the

support of Mitsui Fudosan

FRI Semi-Annual Report 36th period

1

Highlights

36th Period (January 1 to June 30, 2022) Financial Highlights

The distribution per unit for the 36th fiscal period was ¥11,117. During the 36th fiscal period, we made progress with contract renewals, including for flagship properties, reinforcing the foundation of long-term stable portfolio management. We also announced the sale of a property with an

uncertain outlook to further reinforce the portfolio. To ensure financial soundness,

we continued

prudent financial operations through careful LTV control and maintained high ratings.

We forecast a distribution per unit of ¥10,990 for both the 37th and 38th fiscal

periods.

Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio

44.7%

Average interest rate on borrowings

0.43%

Appraisal-based LTV

35.8%

Average remaining maturity of borrowings

4.86 years

Net asset value per unit

¥469,418

Ratings

  1. /Stable

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.

Long-term issuer rating

AA- /Stable

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

Issuer rating

A+ /Stable ; A-1 /Stable

S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc. Long-term corporate credit; Short-term corporate credit

2 FRI Semi-Annual Report 36th period

For the six month

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

periods ended

(35th Period)

(36th Period)

(37th Period) Forecast*,**

(38th Period) Forecast*,***

Operating

¥11,401 million

¥11,523 million

¥11,416 million

¥11,397 million

revenue

Net income

¥5,935 million

¥6,022 million

¥5,954 million

¥5,933 million

Distribution

¥10,972

¥11,117

¥10,990 million

¥10,990 million

per unit

  • Forecasts for the 37th and 38th periods (ending December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively) given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 36th Fiscal Period," published on August 15, 2022.
  • The forecast distribution per unit for the 37th fiscal period (ending December 31, 2022) is calculated based the assumption that the Investment Corporation will distribute net income less ¥9 million (the difference between reversal of reserve for reduction entry and reserve for reduction entry recorded).
  • The forecast distribution per unit for the 38th fiscal period (ending June 30 2023) is calculated based the assumption that the Investment Corporation will distribute the sum of net income and an additional ¥12 million (the difference between reversal of reserve for reduction entry and reserve for reduction entry recorded).

36th Period Portfolio Highlights

Asset sizeNumber of properties

¥359.9 billion

39 properties

(Total acquisition price)

Appraisal value

Unrealized gain

¥394.0 billion

¥79.4 billion

Occupancy rateGreen Building certified

99.9%

83.4%

(Floor area basis)

FRI Semi-Annual Report 36th period

3

Disclaimer

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 07:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
03:23aFrontier Real Estate Investment : Financial Reporting Material
PU
09/19Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation(TSE:896..
CI
08/16Frontier Real Estate Investment : Investors Presentation June 2022 (36th period) results
PU
08/16Updated : "ESG Data"
PU
08/15Frontier Real Estate Investment : Summary of Financial Results for the 36th Fiscal Period ..
PU
08/15Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
08/15Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Period E..
CI
08/15Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Provides Earnings Forecasts for the Period ..
CI
07/18Frontier Real Estate to Secure $14.5 Million Financing to Pay Debt
MT
07/15Frontier Real Estate to Land $9 Million Financing to Repay Debt
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 23 046 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2022 12 044 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net Debt 2022 113 B 757 M 757 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 279 B 1 877 M 1 877 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 516 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Takao Iwadou Executive Officer
Toshio Suzuki Supervisory Officer
Koji Iida Supervisory Officer
Noriko Suzuki Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.82%1 877
EQUINIX, INC.-37.70%47 989
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-19.70%35 505
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-48.64%27 347
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-39.81%21 896
W. P. CAREY INC.-14.42%13 546