Steadily Growing Dividends While Strengthening the Earnings Structure

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") is a REIT specializing in retail facilities and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Market (the J-REIT market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August 2004. Mitsui Fudosan has served as the sponsor of FRI since March 2008, when it replaced the previous sponsor, Japan Tobacco. FRI invests in diverse retail facilities in cities throughout Japan. Since FRI's listing, we have steadily built a solid management track record, aiming to secure stable earnings over the medium to long term.

Highlights

Financial Section

To Our Stakeholders / Topics Asset Size and Distributions Portfolio

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Audited Financial Statements

Independent Auditor's Report

Sustainability Initiatives Corporate Governance

FRI and the Asset Management Company Investor Information

FRI's Investment Policy / Distribution Policy

Disclaimer

All content presented in this semi-annual report is provided solely for informational purposes with regard to Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (FRI) and is not intended to serve as an inducement or solicitation to trade in any product oﬀered by FRI. Investment units issued by FRI are subject to price ﬂuctuations due to various factors, including: (1) volatile conditions in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; (2) ﬂuctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. Investment decisions are made at the investors' discretion and are their responsibility as well as at their own risk. FRI disclaims any responsibility or liability for the consequences of investing in FRI.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, matters discussed in this report are forward-looking statements and are based on management's estimates, assumptions, and projections. Forward-looking statements, such as business forecasts, should not be construed as commitments to or guarantees of future performance. They are based on judgments made using information obtained at the time of publication, and thus contain risks and uncertainties.

Please be advised that forward-looking statements provided herein may be subject to change without prior notice. Furthermore, FRI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this semi-annual report as a result of new information or future events.

Highlights

39th Period (July 1 to December 31, 2023) Financial Highlights

The distribution per unit for the 39th ﬁscal period was ¥10,549. During the 39th ﬁscal period, we acquired two properties developed by the sponsor, Mitsui Fudosan, thereby expanding the size of our asset holdings while promoting initiatives aimed at reinforcing our portfolio of existing properties. To ensure ﬁnancial soundness, we maintained prudent ﬁnancial operations through careful LTV control and continued to receive high ratings.

We forecast distributions per unit of ¥10,850 and ¥10,930, respectively, for the 40th and 41st ﬁscal periods.*

Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio Appraisal-based LTV 45.1% 36.3% Average interest rate on borrowings Average remaining maturity of borrowings 0.49% 4.61 years Net asset value per unit ¥467,644 FRI Semi-Annual Report 39th period

Ratings AA- / Stable Rating and Investment Information, Inc. Issuer rating AA / Stable A+ / Stable ; A-1 / Stable Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. Long-term issuer rating S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc. Long-term corporate credit; Short-term corporate credit

For the six month periods ended June 30, 2023 (38th Period) December 31, 2023 (39th Period) June 30, 2024 (40th Period) Forecast* December 31, 2024 (41st Period) Forecast* Operating revenue ¥11,530 million ¥11,032 million ¥12,116 million ¥12,214 million Net income ¥6,146 million ¥5,703 million ¥6,315 million ¥6,445 million Distribution per unit ¥11,109 ¥10,549 ¥10,850** ¥10,930*** * On March 15, 2024, we decided on the transfer and acquisition of certain assets. In conjunction with this decision, the forecast value announced in the "Summary of

Financial Results for the 39th Fiscal Period," dated February 15, 2024, has been revised.

**Distribution per unit for the ﬁscal period ending June 30, 2024 is calculated based on the assumption that we distribute an amount equivalent to net income for the period less ¥440 million (diﬀerence between reserve for reduction entry and the reversal of reserve for reduction entry).

***

Distribution per unit for the ﬁscal period ending December 31, 2024 is calculated based on the assumption that we distribute an amount equivalent to net income for the period less ¥530 million (diﬀerence between reserve for reduction entry and the reversal of reserve for reduction entry).

39th Period Portfolio Highlights Asset size Number of properties ¥364.1 billion 40 properties (Total acquisition price) Appraisal value Unrealized gain ¥396.2 billion ¥78.6 billion Occupancy rate Green Building certiﬁed 100.0% 79.4% (Floor area basis) FRI Semi-Annual Report 39th period

To Our Stakeholders / Topics

To our stakeholders

The Investment Corporation's basic policy for property management is to secure stable revenue over the medium to long term. During the 39th ﬁscal period, we completed the acquisition of an 18.5% quasi co-ownership stake in LaLaport IZUMI- the third LaLaport facility included in the Investment Corporation's portfolio-as well as Shin-Kawasaki Square. The latter is a neighborhood shopping center situated in the vicinity of a large-scale condominium complex that is presently under construction on a site located alongside a train station. Both properties were developed by Mitsui Fudosan, our sponsor.

Furthermore, in February 2024 (during the 40th ﬁscal period), we entered into new ﬁxed-term building lease contracts with tenants of You Me Town Hiroshima, a large-scale shopping center, after securing their consent regarding the cancellation of the existing contracts four years ahead of the initial termination date. The new contracts for this ﬂagship property involve upward revisions in rent.

In addition, we have decided to allow Shinsaibashi Square, an urban retail facility, to be refashioned into a high-rise retail complex to ensure that this property is able to fully leverage the distinctive strengths arising from its favorable location within the Shinsaibashi area. Speciﬁcally, we will transfer ownership for the existing building portion of this property to

Topics: Strengthening the portfolio

Mitsui Shopping ParkLaLaport IZUMI Shin-Kawasaki Square [Izumi City, Osaka] [Kawasaki City, Kanagawa] (18.5% quasi co-ownership stake) FRI's third LaLaport property A medium-scale shopping center located extremely close to an urban train station Lot area / Floor space Acquisition price2 Appraisal value3 Lessee 5,763m2 / 17,398m2 ¥9,400 million ¥9,600 million Type of contract Contract term Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Pass-through master lease contracts 20 years (until December 21, 2043) Annual rent (Appraisal NOI yield4) ¥575 million (4.5%) Overview of property Overview of property • With the Hanwa Expressway running north-south and the Osaka Outer Loop Line (National Route 170) crossing the site from east to west, the site is well suited for attracting customers from a wide area.

• Roughly 57,000 people live within 3 km of the location and roughly 184,000 live within 5 km. Roughly 790,000 people live within a 30-minute driving range, providing it with an expansive business zone. • There are about 17,000 people living within 500 m of the site and 55,000 people living within 1 km. These are very high numbers, and there is an especially large amount of condominiumdevelopment being conducted within a 500m radius of the site, so the facility's potential is expected to grow as the population increases. 1. Lot area, ﬂoor space, and annual rent ﬁgures are for the entire property.

2. The amount noted here excludes real property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc.

3. Figures are taken from the "Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Trust Beneﬁciary Interests in Real Estate in Japan and Real Estate in Japan press release issued on August 15, 2023.

4. Appraisal NOI yield: This is calculated by dividing the annual NOI that serves at the time of acquisition as the basis of the revenue ﬁgure obtained using the direct reduction approach indicated in the real estate appraisal by the acquisition price.

Properties Acquired in the 39th Period

Large-scale SC

Lot area1 / Floor space1 113,617m2 / 151,947m2 Acquisition price2 ¥5,198 million Appraisal value3 ¥5,235 million Lessee Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Type of contract Master lease contracts Contract term 20 years (until March 23, 2040) Annual rent1 (Appraisal NOI yield4) ¥1,902 million (5.3%)

Medium-scale SC

Other Topics in the 40th Period

Large-scale SC

You Me Town Hiroshima

Concluded a new ﬁxed term building lease contract with an increased rent amount

Key points of the initiative

Floor Guide

Overview of property

Hiroshima City, Hiroshima February 2008 50,135.95m2 / 111,387.12m2

• Reached agreement to terminate existing agreement four years ahead of schedule and to increase rent from March 2024

• Added new terms stipulating that rent revisions would be deliberated every ﬁve years in order to deal with inﬂation

• Increased rent by 44.7 million yen/year (impact on distributions per unit: approx. 41 yen/ﬁscal period)

Mitsui Fudosan in March 2024 so that we may shift our ownership status to a land interest ownership with a ﬁxed-term land lease contract. Moreover, the initiative described above is expected to yield substantially higher NOI from Shinsaibashi Square in 2028 and later, with the volume of distribution per unit expected to expand by approximately ¥1,000 compared with distribution per unit for the 39th ﬁscal period due to higher rent to be available in the future. Thus, the rebuilding of this property is likely to signiﬁcantly contribute to the stable payment of ever higher distribution per unit going forward.

The Investment Corporation and the Asset Management Company are working in unison to strengthen initiatives for sustainability. For example, in 2023 we maintained our "4 Stars" rating under the GRESB Assessment, an annual benchmark of the environmental,

social and governance (ESG) performance of real estate companies and ﬁrms. Looking Shintaro Ono ahead, we will strive for the realization of a sustainable society by working hand in hand CEO and Representative Director Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT with all stakeholders, including investors. Management Inc. Shinsaibashi Square

Urban retail facility

Leverage the development and leasing strengths of the Mitsui Fudosan Group to achieve internal growth that surpasses recent increases in interest rates

Key points of the initiative

Overall schedule (planned)

• Increase building height through rebuilding Transfer building but continuing to hold the land interest Improve annual NOI signiﬁcantly, from 320 million yen (NOI yield: 3.8%) to 1,430 million yen (estimated NOI yield: approx. 17.2%)*

• Switch to land ownership Avoid risks associated with real estate development and secure long-term cash ﬂow

• Maintain level of post-depreciation income during building teardown and rebuilding stages Use ground rent and internal reserves during new building construction to cover impact of downtime

* The post-rent increase NOI (annual NOI) is not guaranteed and actual NOI may diﬀer from the estimate.

Overview of the building transfer

¥217 million

¥172 million (as of Dec. 31, 2023)

¥44 million

Mar. 29, 2024

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Overview of the land lease agreement

Fixed-term business-use land lease contract

1,002.66m2

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Approx. 25 years

(Mar. 29, 2024, to Nov. 30, 2048)Undisclosed4

Overview of property

1. The amount noted here excludes real property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc.

2. Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

3. A reference ﬁgure calculated based on diﬀerence between the planned transfer price and the book value as of December 31, 2023. This may diﬀer from actual gains or losses on the transfer of the Property.

4. Undisclosed as these items include information for which the lessee bears secrecy obligations to its business partners as well as a ﬁgure that could be used to calculate said information.

* The diagram presented above is designed to provide readers with an easy-to-understand illustration of the time frame pertaining to changes in rent income from the leasing of the Property, pre-change NOI and estimated post-change NOI from the Property, and the provisionally calculated impact of these changes on distribution per unit.

2 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo-ku, Osaka City, Osaka

Sep. 2014 1,002.66m2

1,632.75m2

* Values are total values for North and South buildings.

Asset Size and Distributions

Fiscal period

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

13th

14th

15th

16th

17th

18th

19th 20th

21st

(June '08)

(Dec. '08)

(June '09)

(Dec. '09)

(June '10)

(Dec. '10)

(June '11)

(Dec. '11)

(June '12)

(Dec. '12)

(June '13)

(Dec. '13) (June '14)

(Dec. '14)

Properties

No. of properties

AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside: ¥20.1 billion

AEON MALL Ibaraki : ¥18.1 billionSummit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi: ¥3.1 billion

BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden: ¥7.9 billion

Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-Machi (land interest): ¥1.9 billion

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store: ¥1.4 billion

Frespo Tosu (land interest): ¥3.1 billion

Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store: ¥2.1 billion

You Me Town Hiroshima: ¥23.2 billion

AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae: ¥24.8 billion

12

17

30

29

Sponsors

Japan Tobacco Inc.

* **FRI implemented a two-for-one split of its investment units eﬀective January 1, 2014. Distributions before the split have been divided by two.

Asset sizes (presented after each property name) reﬂect acquisition prices. The acquisition price of AEON MALL Ibaraki includes that for a portion of the property's land (area of 118.86 m2 and book value of ¥15 million) sold to Ibaraki City for ¥19 million on October 12, 2010. The acquisition price of Desigual Harajuku includes that for a portion of the property's land (area of 26.86 m2 and book value of ¥259 million) sold to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for ¥333 million on July 30, 2012. The acquisition price of Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-Machi (land interest) includes that for the property's former building (acquisition price of ¥208 million) demolished as announced on December 2, 2016. Furthermore, all asset size ﬁgures are truncated after the ﬁrst decimal place.

36th

22nd 23rd

24th

(June '15) (Dec. '15)

25th

(June '16)

26th

27th

28th

(Dec. '16)

29th

(June '17) (Dec. '17)

30th

(June '18)

31st

(Dec. '18)

32nd

(June '19)

33rd

(Dec. '19)

34th

(June '20)

35th

(Dec. '20)

37th

(June '21)

38th

(Dec. '21)

39th 40th*** 41st***

(June '22)

(Dec. '22)

(June '23)

(Dec. '23) ʢJune '24) (Dec. '24)

32

Shinsaibashi Square: ¥8.6 billion

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO (16% co-ownership): ¥4.7 billion

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato (land interest):

32

¥3.8 billion

39

32

32

32 33

39

38

40

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO (34% co-ownership): ¥10.3 billion

Ginza 5-chome GLOBE: ¥5.6 billion

Takeshita-dori Square: ¥6.1 billion

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

*** Forecasts of distribution are as of March 15, 2024.

**** FRI has formed an agreement with the trustee and the lessee of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex to manage the two properties as one. Accordingly, from the 31st period, these properties are counted as one.

Portfolio

Medium-scaleSC

We strive to build a high-quality portfolio that is balanced and diversiﬁed in terms of area, property type, and tenants.

Large-scaleSC

Regional SCOutlet mall

A large-scale shopping center (SC) that houses multiple specialty storesA large-scale shopping center (SC) in which multiple outlet stores are concentrated

A medium-scale shopping center (SC) where the main tenants are a supermarket and specialty shops

A medium-scale shopping center (SC) where the main tenant is a retail outlet that sells mainly food products or other medium-scale shopping center