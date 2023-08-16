Contents

1. Overview of FRI

Overview of FRI

Management strategy

Portfolio asset categories

Portfolio map

Track record

2. Financial results and forecasts

Summary

Distribution per unit

38th period results

Forecasts

Stable distributions

Key Indicators

3. Management highlights

Portfolio enhancement measures

Financial position

Sustainability

4. Portfolio overview

Portfolio summary

Rent revision and lease maturity schedules

Overview of leasing contracts

5Appendix

Disclaimer

  • All content in this document is provided solely for informational purposes and is not intended to serve as an inducement or solicitation to trade in any product offered by FRI. Investment decisions are made at the investors' discretion and risk. FRI disclaims any responsibility or liability for the consequences of investing in FRI.
  • Investment units issued by FRI are subject to price fluctuations due to various factors, including: (1) volatility in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; (2) fluctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. For more details, please also refer to a section titled "Investment Risk" presented in the Securities Registration Statement (Prospectus) and the Securities Report issued by FRI.
  • Information provided in this document contains such forward-looking statements as business forecasts, which should not be construed as commitment to or guarantee of future performance.
  • The information provided in this document was originally published in Japanese language form and has been translated for reference purposes only. FRI guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. Please be advised that all information provided herein may be subject to change without prior notice.
  • Duplication or reproduction of any content presented herein without the prior consent of FRI or its authorized representative is strictly prohibited.

Asset management company: Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

(Financial Instruments Business Registration No. 395; issued by Director- General of the Kanto Finance Bureau based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law)

1. Overview of FRI

Overview of FRI

●Corporate profile

Name

TSE Listing

Sponsor

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") August 9, 2004 Securities code: 8964

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Changed from Japan Tobacco Inc. as of March 2008

Key properties

Investment target

Retail facilities

Fiscal period-ends

June 30, December 31

Investment units issued

541,000

Asset management

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

company

(Wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.)

●Portfolio

Asset size

(based on acquisition

38 properties; ¥349.5 billion

prices)

Geographic

Tokyo metropolitan area: 53.1%; Other: 46.9%

distribution1

Total leasable floor

1,341,068

space

Occupancy rate

99.8

●Financial indicators

LTV2

42.5%

Appraisal-based LTV3

34.0%

Ratings

JCR: AA Stable; R&I: AA Stable; S&P: A+ Stable

●Distributions

38th period

¥11,109 per unit

39th period forecast4

¥10,500 per unit 40th period forecast4 ¥10,640 per unit

  1. Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2023. Variable rent is not taken into account.
  2. Loan-to-valueratio = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits) / (Balance of total assets - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of LTV

Mitsui Shopping Park

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

LaLaport SHIN-MISATO

Mitsui Shopping Park

Mitsui Shopping Park

LaLaport IWATA

LaLagarden KASUKABE

GINZA GLASSE

Shinsaibashi Square

  1. Appraisal-basedLTV = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits) / (Balance of total assets + Unrealized gain - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of appraisal-based LTV
  2. Forecasts given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 38th Fiscal Period," published on August 15, 2023. The same applies throughout this document.
  • Unrestricted cash and deposits = Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period - distributions for the period. The same applies throughout this document.

