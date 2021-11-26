Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

To appropriate for the repayment of long-term borrowing as of November 30, 2015.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that today it has decided to execute long-term borrowing. The Investment Corporation, additionally, announces it would repay long-term borrowing on November 30, 2021. Details are provided below.

2. Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

Details of the repayment of long-term borrowing on November 30, 2021 are as follows.

Lender Borrowing Drawdown Maturity Repayment Loan Type Amount Date Date of Principal Sumitomo Mitsui Trust November 30, November 30, Payment in full Unsecured ￥2,000 Million on the maturity Bank, Limited 2015 2021 Unguaranteed date

3. Change in the Balance of Borrowings etc.

(Unit : ￥Million) Before After Variance This refinance This refinance Short-term Borrowings － － － Long-term Borrowings 109,900 109,900 － Investment Corporation 13,500 13,500 － Bonds Total 123,400 123,400 －

Long-term Borrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.

4. Others

Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no significant change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on September 29, 2021.

Disclaimer

This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this press release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.