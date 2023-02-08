Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

Translation Purpose Only
February 8, 2023
To All Concerned Parties
6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
Takao Iwadou, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8964)
Asset Management Company:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Shintaro Ono
Chief Executive Officer and Representative
Director
Inquiries:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Teruyuki Hayashi
Chief Finance Officer and Director
Tel: +81-3-3289-0440
Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that today it has decided to execute long-term borrowing. The Investment Corporation, additionally, announces it would repay long-term borrowing on February 10, 2023. Details are provided below.
1. Execution of Long-term Borrowing
-
Purpose
To appropriate for the repayment of long-term borrowing as of February 10, 2016.
-
Details
|
①
|
Drawdown Date
|
: February 10, 2023
|
②
|
Repayment of Principal
|
: Payment in full on the maturity date
|
③
|
Loan Type
|
: Unsecured, Unguaranteed
④ Lender, Amount, Maturity Date and Interest Rate:
|
|
|
Lender
|
Amount
|
Maturity Date
|
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
|
|
|
Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.
|
￥1,000 Million
|
February 10,
|
|
|
0.86375%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2031
|
|
|
(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Repayment of Long-term Borrowing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the repayment of long-term borrowing on February 10, 2023 are as follows.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lender
|
|
Borrowing
|
Drawdown
|
|
Maturity
|
Repayment
|
|
Loan Type
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Date
|
|
|
Date
|
of Principal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 10,
|
|
February 10,
|
Payment in full
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.
|
￥1,000 Million
|
|
on the maturity
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2023
|
|
Unguaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Change in the Balance of Borrowings etc.
|
|
|
|
(Unit
|
: ￥Million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
After
|
|
Variance
|
|
This refinance
|
This refinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term Borrowings
|
－
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term Borrowings
|
107,700
|
107,700
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Corporation
|
13,500
|
13,500
|
|
－
|
Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
121,200
|
121,200
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
-
Long-termBorrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.
4. Others
Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no significant change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on September 29, 2022.
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/en/
Disclaimer
This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this press release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.