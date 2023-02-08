Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8964   JP3046200006

FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8964)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-08 am EST
503000.00 JPY   -0.20%
02:14aFrontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing
PU
01/30Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-Term Borrowing
CI
01/20Frontier Real Estate Secures One-Year Extension for 5.5 Billion Yen Commitment Line
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

02/08/2023 | 02:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation Purpose Only

February 8, 2023

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Shintaro Ono

Chief Executive Officer and Representative

Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Teruyuki Hayashi

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that today it has decided to execute long-term borrowing. The Investment Corporation, additionally, announces it would repay long-term borrowing on February 10, 2023. Details are provided below.

1. Execution of Long-term Borrowing

  1. Purpose
    To appropriate for the repayment of long-term borrowing as of February 10, 2016.
  2. Details

Drawdown Date

: February 10, 2023

Repayment of Principal

: Payment in full on the maturity date

Loan Type

: Unsecured, Unguaranteed

Lender, Amount, Maturity Date and Interest Rate:

Lender

Amount

Maturity Date

Interest Rate

Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

1,000 Million

February 10,

0.86375%

2031

(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)

2. Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

Details of the repayment of long-term borrowing on February 10, 2023 are as follows.

Lender

Borrowing

Drawdown

Maturity

Repayment

Loan Type

Amount

Date

Date

of Principal

February 10,

February 10,

Payment in full

Unsecured

Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

1,000 Million

on the maturity

2016

2023

Unguaranteed

date

3. Change in the Balance of Borrowings etc.

(Unit

: Million)

Before

After

Variance

This refinance

This refinance

Short-term Borrowings

Long-term Borrowings

107,700

107,700

Investment Corporation

13,500

13,500

Bonds

Total

121,200

121,200

  1. Long-termBorrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.

4. Others

Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no significant change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on September 29, 2022.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this press release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.

Disclaimer

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 07:13:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:14aFrontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term B..
PU
01/30Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces Notice Concerning Execution and R..
CI
01/20Frontier Real Estate Secures One-Year Extension for 5.5 Billion Yen Commitment Line
MT
01/19Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Provides Notice Concerning Extension of Com..
CI
2022FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-di..
FA
2022Frontier Real Estate Achieves Green Certification for Assets in Hiroshima, Tokyo
MT
2022Frontier Real Estate to Obtain Long-term Loans Worth 2 Billion Yen
MT
2022Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term B..
PU
2022Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces Execution and Repayment of Long-T..
CI
2022Frontier Real Estate Secures One Year Extension for Up to $14 million Commitment Line
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 23 046 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2022 12 044 M 91,7 M 91,7 M
Net Debt 2022 113 B 857 M 857 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 273 B 2 076 M 2 076 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 504 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Takao Iwadou Executive Officer
Toshio Suzuki Supervisory Officer
Koji Iida Supervisory Officer
Noriko Suzuki Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.56%2 076
EQUINIX, INC.10.76%67 135
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION6.21%42 251
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.17%32 628
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.14.53%28 876
W. P. CAREY INC.5.40%17 136