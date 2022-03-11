Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8964   JP3046200006

FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8964)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Short-term Borrowing,and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
Translation Purpose Only

March 11, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Shintaro Ono

Chief Executive Officer and Representative

Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Teruyuki Hayashi

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Execution of Short-term Borrowing,

and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that today it has decided to execute short -term borrowing. The Investment Corporation, additionally, announces it would repay long-term borrowing on March 15, 2022. Details are provided below.

1. Execution of Short -term Borrowing

  1. Purpose

To appropriate for the repayment of long-term borrowing as of March 15, 2013.

  1. Details

Drawdown Date

: March 15, 2022

Repayment of Principal

: Payment in full on the maturity date

Loan Type

: Unsecured, Unguaranteed

  • Lender, Amount, Maturity Date and Interest Rate:

Lender

Amount

Maturity Date

Interest Rate

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,500 Million

April 15,

0.13045%

2022

(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)

2. Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

Details of the repayment of long-term borrowing on March 15, 2022 are as follows.

Lender

Borrowing

Drawdown

Maturity

Repayment

Loan Type

Amount

Date

Date

of Principal

March 15,

March 15,

Payment in full

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,500 Million

on the maturity

Unsecured

2013

2022

date

Unguaranteed

3. Change in the Balance of Borrowings etc.

(Unit

: Million)

Before

After

Variance

This refinance

This refinance

Short-term Borrowings

1,500

1,500

Long-term Borrowings

109,900

108,400

1,500

Investment Corporation

13,500

13,500

Bonds

Total

123,400

123,400

  1. Long-termBorrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.

4. Others

Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no significant change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on September 29, 2021.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this press release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.

Disclaimer

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
