Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Short-term Borrowing,and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing
03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
March 11, 2022
6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
Takao Iwadou, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8964)
Asset Management Company:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Shintaro Ono
Chief Executive Officer and Representative
Director
Inquiries:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Teruyuki Hayashi
Chief Finance Officer and Director
Tel: +81-3-3289-0440
Notice Concerning Execution of Short-term Borrowing,
and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that today it has decided to execute short -term borrowing. The Investment Corporation, additionally, announces it would repay long-term borrowing on March 15, 2022. Details are provided below.
1. Execution of Short -term Borrowing
Purpose
To appropriate for the repayment of long-term borrowing as of March 15, 2013.
Details
①
Drawdown Date
: March 15, 2022
②
Repayment of Principal
: Payment in full on the maturity date
③
Loan Type
: Unsecured, Unguaranteed
Lender, Amount, Maturity Date and Interest Rate:
Lender
Amount
Maturity Date
Interest Rate
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
￥1,500 Million
April 15,
0.13045%
2022
(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)
2. Repayment of Long-term Borrowing
Details of the repayment of long-term borrowing on March 15, 2022 are as follows.
Lender
Borrowing
Drawdown
Maturity
Repayment
Loan Type
Amount
Date
Date
of Principal
March 15,
March 15,
Payment in full
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
￥1,500 Million
on the maturity
Unsecured
2013
2022
date
Unguaranteed
3. Change in the Balance of Borrowings etc.
(Unit
: ￥Million)
Before
After
Variance
This refinance
This refinance
Short-term Borrowings
－
1,500
＋1,500
Long-term Borrowings
109,900
108,400
－1,500
Investment Corporation
13,500
13,500
－
Bonds
Total
123,400
123,400
－
Long-termBorrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.
4. Others
Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no significant change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on September 29, 2021.
