Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Period

August 27, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
Takao Iwadou, Executive Director
(Securities Code : 8964)
Asset Management Company:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Shintaro Ono
Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Teruyuki Hayashi
Chief Finance Officer and Director
Tel: +81-3-3289-0440
Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Period
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has extended the period of the commitment line agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited stated in the press release announced on September 29, 2015. Details are provided below.
1. Extension of the period of the commitment line agreement
|
Current period :
|
September 29, 2022
|
Extended period :
|
September 29, 2023
2. Outline of the commitment line agreement concluded on September 29, 2015
|
Purpose for Establishment of
|
The Investment Corporation has decided to establish a commitment line in
|
Commitment Line
|
order to continuously secure stable financial ground in preparation of
|
|
acquisitions of specified assets, refinancing risk, and others.
|
|
|
Maximum Amount
|
¥4,500Million
|
|
|
Lender
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
|
|
Date of Agreement
|
September 29, 2015
|
|
|
Collateral
|
Unsecured, Unguaranteed
|
|
3. Overview of commitment lines after this extension
|
Lender
|
Maximum Amount
|
Date of Agreement
|
Commitment Period
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
5,500
|
February 7, 2014
|
February 6, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
|
5,000
|
September 1, 2015
|
August 31, 2023
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,
|
4,500
|
September 29, 2015
|
September 29, 2023
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,
|
2,000
|
February 14, 2014
|
December 13, 2023
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
17,000
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
4. Others
There is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on March 30, 2020.
