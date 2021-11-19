Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Period

Translation Purpose Only

November 19, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code : 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Shintaro Ono

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Teruyuki Hayashi

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Period

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has extended the period of the commitment line agreement with Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.stated in the press release announced on February 14, 2014. Details are provided below.

1. Extension of the period of the commitment line agreement

Current period : December 13, 2024 Extended period : December 13, 2025

2. Outline of the commitment line agreement concluded on February 14, 2014

Purpose for Establishment of The Investment Corporation has decided to establish a commitment line in Commitment Line order to continuously secure stable financial ground in preparation of acquisitions of specified assets, refinancing risk, and others. Maximum Amount ¥2,000Million Lender Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Date of Agreement February 14, 2014 Collateral Unsecured, Unguaranteed

3. Overview of commitment lines after this extension