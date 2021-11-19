Log in
Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Period

11/19/2021 | 02:13am EST
Translation Purpose Only

November 19, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code : 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Shintaro Ono

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Teruyuki Hayashi

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Period

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has extended the period of the commitment line agreement with Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.stated in the press release announced on February 14, 2014. Details are provided below.

1. Extension of the period of the commitment line agreement

Current period :

December 13, 2024

Extended period :

December 13, 2025

2. Outline of the commitment line agreement concluded on February 14, 2014

Purpose for Establishment of

The Investment Corporation has decided to establish a commitment line in

Commitment Line

order to continuously secure stable financial ground in preparation of

acquisitions of specified assets, refinancing risk, and others.

Maximum Amount

¥2,000Million

Lender

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Date of Agreement

February 14, 2014

Collateral

Unsecured, Unguaranteed

3. Overview of commitment lines after this extension

Lender

Maximum Amount

Date of Agreement

Commitment Period

(million yen)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

5,500

February 7, 2014

February 6, 2023

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

5,000

September 1, 2015

August 31, 2024

Corporation

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

4,500

September 29, 2015

September 29, 2024

Limited

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,

2,000

February 14, 2014

December 13, 2025

Ltd.

Total

17,000

-

-

4. Others

There is no significant change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on September 29, 2021.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this pres release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.

Disclaimer

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
