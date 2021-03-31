Frontier Real Estate Investment : Semi-Annual Report 33rd period
03/31/2021 | 03:08am EDT
SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT
33rd period
For the fiscal period ended December 31, 2020
Steadily Growing Dividends While
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") is a REIT specializing in retail facilities and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Market (the J-REIT market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August 2004. Mitsui Fudosan has served as the sponsor of FRI since March 2008, when it replaced the previous sponsor, Japan Tobacco. FRI invests in diverse retail facilities in cities throughout Japan. Since FRI's listing, we have steadily built a solid management track record, aiming to secure stable earnings over the medium to long term.
Centered on a Summit Store supermarket and featuring a big box electronics and other specialized stores, Shimura Shopping Center is firmly rooted in local residents' lives. FRI realized internal growth through this property in the 33rd fiscal period.
AB
Doesn't being able to shop like normal feel special?
Normal days like this are thanks to all our combined efforts. Together, we will get through this.
There are smiles under our masks!
Strengthening the Earnings Structure
FRI's Three Hallmarks
Specialized investment in retail facilities in cities throughout Japan
All content presented in this semi-annual report is provided solely for informational purposes with regard to Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (FRI) and is not intended to serve as an inducement or solicitation to trade in any product offered by FRI. Investment units issued by FRI are subject to price fluctuations due to various factors, including: (1) volatile conditions in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; (2) fluctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. Investment decisions are made at the investors' discretion and are their responsibility as well as at their own risk. FRI disclaims any responsibility or liability for the consequences of investing in FRI.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, matters discussed in this report are forward- looking statements and are based on management's estimates, assumptions, and projections. Forward-looking statements, such as business forecasts, should not be construed as commitments to or guarantees of future performance. They are based on judgments made using information obtained at the time of publication, and thus contain risks and uncertainties.
Please be advised that forward-looking statements provided herein may be subject to change without prior notice. Furthermore, FRI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this semi-annual report as a result of new information or future events.
FRI Semi-Annual Report 33rd period
1
Highlights
33rd Period (July 1 to December 31, 2020) Financial Highlights
The distribution per unit for the 33rd fiscal period was ¥10,448. Despite the impact of temporary rent discounts aimed at helping tenants stay in business, partly because of one-off income from lump-sum payment associated with a sublessee replacement, we were able to maintain stable distributions of over ¥10,000 per unit, up ¥338 from the forecast. During the 33rd fiscal period, we advanced portfolio-strengthening initiatives, including realizing internal growth by leveraging existing leases' ends of term. We also continued to implement prudent financial management, maintaining high credit ratings.
Looking ahead, we forecast a distribution per unit of ¥10,540 for the 34th fiscal period and ¥10,550 for the 35th fiscal period.
Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio
46.7%
Average interest rate on borrowings
0.42%
Appraisal-based LTV
37.8%
Average maturity of borrowings
5.00 years
Net asset value per unit
¥452,045
Ratings
/Stable
Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.
Long-term issuer rating
AA- /Stable
Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
Issuer rating
A+ /Stable ; A-1 /Stable
S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc. Long-term corporate credit; Short-term corporate credit
2FRI Semi-Annual Report 33rd period
For the six month
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2021
periods ended
(32nd Period)
(33rd Period)
(34th Period) Forecast*
(35th Period) Forecast*
Operating
¥10,603 million
¥10,850 million
¥10,664 million
¥10,794 million
revenue
Net income
¥5,499 million
¥5,336 million
¥5,386 million
¥5,388 million
Distribution
¥10,766
¥10,448
¥10,540 million
¥10,550 million
per unit
Forecasts for the 34th and 35th periods (ending June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021, respectively) given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 33rd Fiscal Period," published on February 15, 2021.
33rd Period Portfolio Highlights
Asset sizeNumber of properties
¥339.0 billion
37 properties
(Total acquisition price)
Appraisal value
Unrealized gain
¥370.3 billion
¥71.9 billion
Occupancy rate
100.0%
FRI Semi-Annual Report 33rd period
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:07:02 UTC.