Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation    8964   JP3046200006

FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8964)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier Real Estate Investment : Semi-Annual Report 33rd period

03/31/2021 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT

33rd period

For the fiscal period ended December 31, 2020

Steadily Growing Dividends While

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") is a REIT specializing in retail facilities and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Market (the J-REIT market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August 2004. Mitsui Fudosan has served as the sponsor of FRI since March 2008, when it replaced the previous sponsor, Japan Tobacco. FRI invests in diverse retail facilities in cities throughout Japan. Since FRI's listing, we have steadily built a solid management track record, aiming to secure stable earnings over the medium to long term.

Centered on a Summit Store supermarket and featuring a big box electronics and other specialized stores, Shimura Shopping Center is firmly rooted in local residents' lives. FRI realized internal growth through this property in the 33rd fiscal period.

AB

Doesn't being able to shop like normal feel special?

  1. Normal days like this are thanks to all our combined efforts. Together, we will get through this.
  2. There are smiles under our masks!

Strengthening the Earnings Structure

FRI's Three Hallmarks

Specialized investment in retail facilities in cities throughout Japan

Stable

Growth strategy

medium- to long-

that leverages

term revenue

the support of

structure

Mitsui Fudosan

Contents

2 Highlights

  1. To Our Stakeholders / Topics
  1. Asset Size and Distributions
  1. Portfolio
  1. 33rd Period Sustainability Initiatives
  1. Corporate Governance
  1. FRI's Investment Policy / Distribution Policy
  1. Financial Section
    23 Management's Discussion and Analysis
    38 Audited Financial Statements
    56 Independent Auditor's Report
  1. FRI and the Asset Management Company
  2. Investor Information

Disclaimer

All content presented in this semi-annual report is provided solely for informational purposes with regard to Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (FRI) and is not intended to serve as an inducement or solicitation to trade in any product offered by FRI. Investment units issued by FRI are subject to price fluctuations due to various factors, including: (1) volatile conditions in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; (2) fluctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. Investment decisions are made at the investors' discretion and are their responsibility as well as at their own risk. FRI disclaims any responsibility or liability for the consequences of investing in FRI.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, matters discussed in this report are forward- looking statements and are based on management's estimates, assumptions, and projections. Forward-looking statements, such as business forecasts, should not be construed as commitments to or guarantees of future performance. They are based on judgments made using information obtained at the time of publication, and thus contain risks and uncertainties.

Please be advised that forward-looking statements provided herein may be subject to change without prior notice. Furthermore, FRI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this semi-annual report as a result of new information or future events.

FRI Semi-Annual Report 33rd period

1

Highlights

33rd Period (July 1 to December 31, 2020) Financial Highlights

The distribution per unit for the 33rd fiscal period was ¥10,448. Despite the impact of temporary rent discounts aimed at helping tenants stay in business, partly because of one-off income from lump-sum payment associated with a sublessee replacement, we were able to maintain stable distributions of over ¥10,000 per unit, up ¥338 from the forecast. During the 33rd fiscal period, we advanced portfolio-strengthening initiatives, including realizing internal growth by leveraging existing leases' ends of term. We also continued to implement prudent financial management, maintaining high credit ratings.

Looking ahead, we forecast a distribution per unit of ¥10,540 for the 34th fiscal period and ¥10,550 for the 35th fiscal period.

Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio

46.7%

Average interest rate on borrowings

0.42%

Appraisal-based LTV

37.8%

Average maturity of borrowings

5.00 years

Net asset value per unit

¥452,045

Ratings

  1. /Stable

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.

Long-term issuer rating

AA- /Stable

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

Issuer rating

A+ /Stable ; A-1 /Stable

S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc. Long-term corporate credit; Short-term corporate credit

2 FRI Semi-Annual Report 33rd period

For the six month

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

periods ended

(32nd Period)

(33rd Period)

(34th Period) Forecast*

(35th Period) Forecast*

Operating

¥10,603 million

¥10,850 million

¥10,664 million

¥10,794 million

revenue

Net income

¥5,499 million

¥5,336 million

¥5,386 million

¥5,388 million

Distribution

¥10,766

¥10,448

¥10,540 million

¥10,550 million

per unit

  • Forecasts for the 34th and 35th periods (ending June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021, respectively) given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 33rd Fiscal Period," published on February 15, 2021.

33rd Period Portfolio Highlights

Asset sizeNumber of properties

¥339.0 billion

37 properties

(Total acquisition price)

Appraisal value

Unrealized gain

¥370.3 billion

¥71.9 billion

Occupancy rate

100.0%

FRI Semi-Annual Report 33rd period

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
03:08aFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : Semi-Annual Report 33rd period
PU
03/25FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Cancellation of Election as..
PU
03/22FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : Tokyo Property Receives DBJ Environmental Cer..
MT
03/19FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Acquisition of DBJ Green Bu..
PU
02/16FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : Posts Lower Net Income in Fiscal Six Months t..
MT
02/15FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : Investors Presentation December 2020 (33rd pe..
PU
02/15FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : Financial Report for the 33rd Fiscal Period (..
PU
01/29FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Execution of a New Fixed-te..
PU
01/28FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of ..
PU
01/17FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : to Repay $10 Million Short-Term Loan
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 109 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2020 10 962 M 98,9 M 98,9 M
Net Debt 2020 112 B 1 008 M 1 008 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 6,25%
Capitalization 240 B 2 175 M 2 164 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,7x
EV / Sales 2020 13,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 469 500,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshio Suzuki Supervisory Officer
Takao Iwadou Executive Officer
Koji Iida Supervisory Officer
Noriko Suzuki Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION17.67%2 175
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-3.69%60 255
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.1.24%39 706
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.71%24 178
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION3.14%23 942
SEGRO PLC-0.38%15 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ