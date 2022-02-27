Frontier Resources : 128,000oz Au Maiden Inferred Resource at Saki Prospect PNG

ASX Limited

Market Announcements Platform

28 February 2022

128,000 oz Au Maiden Inferred Resource at Saki Prospect PNG

Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.0 Mt @ 2.0 g/t gold for 128,000 oz Au estimated for the Saki system of gold veins that occur 3km to the north‐east of the Tolukuma Gold Mine.

Scoping economic studies recommended ahead of further drilling.

Upside with apparent potential for further strike and depth extensions with the veins having been tested to only 120m depth and above the base of mineralisation.

Brian Thomas, Technical Director of Frontier Resources Ltd, commented: "This maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Saki Gold Prospect is an exciting step for Frontier in unlocking the potential of Saki. Recent geological mapping and trench sampling has allowed Frontier to better understand the controls on gold mineralisation, and this has been incorporated into the interpretation of historic diamond drilling. The new Mineral Resource provides Frontier with a solid basis for planning further work to infill and extend the mineralisation. Frontier is in the process of evaluating a haul road between Saki and the nearby Tolukuma Gold Mine, which will allow site access for trucks."

Frontier Resources Limited (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of an independent analysis of historical drilling coupled with Frontier's recent geological mapping to produce a Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate of the Saki gold prospect in Papua New Guinea (Figures 1 and 2).

Frontier requested Steve Rose of Rose and Associates, Mining Geology Consultants (RMG), carry out a Mineral Resource estimate over the Saki Gold Prospect. Saki is an epithermal gold deposit, with mineralisation sitting in a series of north‐west striking veins which outcrop or lie close to surface.

Saki has 46 historical diamond drill holes for a total of totalling 4191.85 metres. Recent mapping by Frontier geologists showed the extent and outcrop of mineralised veins and together with trenching results has allowed the Mineral Resource to be classified.

The Mineral Resource estimate of 2.0 Mt @ 2.0 g/t gold for 128,000 ounces Au (using a 1 g/t Au cut‐off)

has been classified using JORC 2012 (Table 1A).

Table 1A: Saki Mineral Resource Estimate using 1g/t Au cut-off

Classification Volume (Mm3) Tonnes (Mt) Gold (g/t) Ounces Au Inferred 0.8 2.0 2.0 128,000

Note: Figures are rounded to reflect appropriate level of confidence. Apparent differences may occur due to rounding.

