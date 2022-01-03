Frontier Resources : Application for quotation of securities - FNT
Announcement Summary
Entity name
FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday January 04, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
FNT
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
75,000,000
04/01/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
095684389
1.3
ASX issuer code
FNT
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
4/1/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
01-Nov-2021 10:22
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
FNT
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
4/1/2022
ASX +security code and description
FNT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
use
Issue date
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
75,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Partial consideration for the 100% acquisition of Dalkeith Capital Pty Ltd
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
1,500,000.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
