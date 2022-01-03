Log in
Frontier Resources : Application for quotation of securities - FNT

01/03/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FNT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

75,000,000

04/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

095684389

1.3

ASX issuer code

FNT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

01-Nov-2021 10:22

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

FNT

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

Placement Details

only

4/1/2022

ASX +security code and description

FNT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

75,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Partial consideration for the 100% acquisition of Dalkeith Capital Pty Ltd

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

1,500,000.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Frontier Resources Limited published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:48:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,58 M -0,58 M
Net cash 2021 3,09 M 2,22 M 2,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 38,0x
EV / Sales 2021 165x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,6%
Managers and Directors
Alec Christopher Pismiris Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Swiridiuk Non-Executive Director
Brian David Thomas Non-Executive Director
Matthew Foy Secretary
