Frontier Resources : New Rare Earth & Lithium Pegmatite Exploration Project

Figure 2. Mt Clere Project covering ~350km² of Durlacher Supersuite prospective for rare earths and lithium bearing

pegmatites.

Gascoyne Rare Earth Element Geology - Background

The Yangibana rare earth element (REE) district consists of multiple mineral deposits/prospects hosted within the Mesoproterozoic Gifford Creek Carbonatite Complex (GCCC), which comprises a range of rock types including calcite carbonatite, dolomite carbonatite, ankerite-siderite carbonatite, magnetite-biotite dykes, silica-rich alkaline veins, fenite, glimmerites and what have historically been called "ironstones". The dykes/sills were emplaced during a period of extension and/or transtension, likely utilising existing structures.

The GCCC sits adjacent to the Lyons River Fault, which has been determined via seismic reflection surveys to extend down to, and offset, the Mohorovičić Discontinuity (Johnson et al. 2013). The Lyons River Fault is a major shear zone that sutured the Neoarchean Glenburgh Terrane with the Archean Pilbara Craton during the 2215 to 2145 Ma Ophthalmia Orogeny (Sheppard et al. 2005; Johnson et al. 2011, 2013) ², Figure 3. The Lyons River fault system was activated during tectonic events in the Gascoyne Province (Cutten et al., in press; Johnson et al., 2012) and is suggested by F. Pirajno et al. (2014), that in one of these events, at about 1050 Ma, a small pull-apart structure, possibly defined by the Lyons River Fault and the Bald Hill Lineament, was formed on the sites, where the ferrocarbonatites had been previously intruded at ~1075 Ma. This stimulated the re-activation of the carbonatite system, widening the fenitic halo in the country rocks and producing a sinuous carbonatite veins system which eventually was locally altered to the ironstone veins, Figure 4.

The ironstone dykes or "ironstones", as they have historically been called, specifically refer to large (up to several metres wide) dyke-like structures that protrude from the landscape. They are mainly located subparallel to the Bald Hill Lineament and along the eastern and western flanks of the GCCC².

The primary ore mineral at Yangibana is monazite, which is contained within ankerite- siderite carbonatite, magnetite-biotite dykes and ironstone units. The ironstones comprise boxwork-textured Fe oxides/hydroxides, quartz, chalcedony and minor monazite and

