  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Frontier Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNT   AU000000FNT5

FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED

(FNT)
Frontier Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - FNT

01/03/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 04, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Class C Performance Shares expiring 4 January

18,750,000

04/01/2022

to be confirmed

2027

New class - code

Class D Performance Shares expiring 4 January

18,750,000

04/01/2022

to be confirmed

2027

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

96095684389

1.3

ASX issuer code

FNT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Refer "Proposed Issue of Securities lodged on 1 November 2021 - Performance Shares issue

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Class C Performance Shares expiring 4 January 2027

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

4/1/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211116/pdf/45316f25yrxrr6.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Partial consideration for the 100% acquisition of Dalkeith Capital Pty Ltd

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

18,750,000

For personal use only

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Partial consideration for the 100% acquisition of Dalkeith Capital Pty Ltd

Purpose of the issue

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

Additional Details

Name of company or asset being acquired

Dalkeith Capital Pty Ltd

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Class D Performance Shares expiring 4 January 2027

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

4/1/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211116/pdf/45316f25yrxrr6.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Frontier Resources Limited published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,58 M -0,58 M
Net cash 2021 3,09 M 2,22 M 2,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 38,0x
EV / Sales 2021 165x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frontier Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alec Christopher Pismiris Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Swiridiuk Non-Executive Director
Brian David Thomas Non-Executive Director
Matthew Foy Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%11
BHP GROUP0.00%151 905
RIO TINTO PLC0.00%109 617
GLENCORE PLC0.00%66 484
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.00%49 712
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.00%33 908