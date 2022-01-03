Frontier Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - FNT

For personal use only

New +securities ASX +security code +Security description New class - code to be confirmed Class C Performance Shares expiring 4 January 2027 +Security type ISIN code Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

4/1/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211116/pdf/45316f25yrxrr6.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Partial consideration for the 100% acquisition of Dalkeith Capital Pty Ltd