Frontier Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - FNT

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Partial consideration for the 100% acquisition of Dalkeith Capital Pty Ltd
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
18,750,000
For personal use only
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Partial consideration for the 100% acquisition of Dalkeith Capital Pty Ltd
Purpose of the issue
To pay for the acquisition of an asset
Additional Details
Name of company or asset being acquired
Dalkeith Capital Pty Ltd
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Class D Performance Shares expiring 4 January 2027
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
4/1/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 8
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Frontier Resources Limited published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:38:03 UTC.