Frontier Resources : Taula Fieldwork Completed Showing Enhanced Potential
11/30/2021 | 05:41pm EST
ASX Limited
Market Announcements Platform
1 December 2021
Taula Fieldwork Completed Showing Enhanced Exploration Potential
The Taula Vein has been mapped for over 750 metres sub‐parallel to the mineralised Tolukuma mine structures and these extensions provide enhanced potential for developing near mine gold resources.
A seven‐week fieldwork program of mapping, rock chip sampling, soil sampling and trenching has been completed at the Taula Prospect.
A total of 148 trench and rock chip samples are currently being analysed by ALS Laboratories with a further 207 trench, rock and soil samples ready to be dispatched from Port Moresby to ALS laboratories in Brisbane.
Frontier Resources Limited (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of an exploration program at the Taula prospect adjacent to the Tolukuma gold mine in Papua New Guinea. The Taula prospect was discovered in 1987 by Newmont (Figure 1).
Frontier geologists have mapped the Taula Vein (Figure 2) as sub‐parallel to both the Gulbadi and Tolukuma structures within the adjacent mining lease ML104 which form part of the Tolukuma minesite. The interpreted extensions of these structures into Frontier's EL 2531 now have enhanced the exploration potential. The Tolukuma extension is underlain by a chargeability anomaly which remains a separate sub‐ surface target zone. The proximity to the Tolukuma mine makes the Taula prospect area a high priority.
Historical results along the Taula Vein (refer to ASX Announcement dated 5 September 2019) include:
Rock chip assays of 118 g/t, 66.6 g/t & 42.9 g/t Au
Trench assays of 1.2m @ 1,041.2 g/t Au and 1.0m @ 80.5 g/t Au
Drillhole assays of 3.0m @ 16.19 g/t Au from 23m depth and 5.3m @ 7.19 g/t Au from 37.6m depth
A total of 17 hand trenches were dug (Figure 2) during the Taula program (TT001 to TT016) for a total of
630.70 meters with 249 channel samples taken (Table 1 and 2). In addition, 56 rock samples (51 outcrop, 5 float) were collected during the mapping/trenching program. Three ridge and spur soil lines were cut over the historical IP anomaly totaling 1,000 line metres with a total of 50 soil samples collected at a sampling interval of 20 meters (Figure 3).
The mineralisation at Taula is associated with a high level multi‐phase intrusive stock, composed of microdiorite, diorite, quartz diorite and feldspar porphyry, which intrudes a sequence of andesitic volcanics, predominantly tuffs. The Taula Vein has been traced for over 750 meters, hosted almost entirely within the intrusive body (Figure 2).
Figure 1: Frontier Gold Prospects Nearby Tolukuma Mine (ML104) and Associated ELs
Figure 2: Taula Prospect Geology and Trench Sampling Locations
Figure 3: Taula Prospect Geology, Rock Chip and Soil Sampling Locations
The presence of intrusive rocks at Taula has not been previously reported and continues the trend of Frontier finding intrusive rocks associated with the mineralised veins at Saki and Kimono.
The Taula vein occurs as a 1m to 8m wide structure (Figure 4 and 4), comprising sheeted 20cm to 1.0m wide pinch and swell, massive and sheared‐brecciated quartz‐sulphide‐manganese‐limonite veins, which trends NNW to NW and dips steeply to the SW (Figure 6). Brecciated quartz fragments occur in between the sheeted parallel veins such as in Trench TT009.
The Taula vein is offset in places by cross cutting WNW structures including the Waleb Vein (Figure 3), and minor discontinuous parallel veins exist in the vicinity away from the structure. Porphyry style quartz stockwork with specular hematite has been observed to the northwest of the Taula Vein, and porphyry‐style quartz‐limonite‐MnO stockwork in intrusive is reported from Trenches 7 and 12.
IP Anomaly Target
The IP chargeability anomaly (Figure 3) is associated with windows of argillic alteration of intrusive and volcanic rocks in a low lying swampy area with poor outcrop. Porphyry‐style magnetite‐biotite alteration and quartz‐limonite stockworking in feldspar porphyry intrusive was observed which opens up the possibility that a porphyry‐style target may be present, although no copper minerals have been reported.
The historical gold‐in‐soil anomaly over the IP anomaly appears to coincide with the intersection of the Miliahamba and Gulbadi veins which are interpreted to be southeastern extensions of veins within ML 104 which are well mineralised at the minesite. This enhances the potential of these vein extensions at Taula. Furthermore, the Tolukuma Vein extension is associated with a chargeability anomaly at depth.
Further Work Recommendations
Subject to assay results from the current program, further work at Taula will include:
additional trenching and mapping of the Taula Vein to trace further strike extensions and to
define drill targets;
additional mapping, sampling and trenching at the IP Anomaly to define drill targets;o initial follow up of the Waleb and Tolukuma/Sisimonda IP targets; and o follow up at Kunda North.
Community Relations
Frontier's community relations officer conducted an awareness program during the exploration activities in the surrounding villages of Mondo, Tolukuma, New Gutiva, Udukuma, Saki and to the local casuals employed by Frontier at Seresere camp. The awareness program was mainly on Frontier's current work program at Taula and nearby ML104 to clear the difference between Frontier and work within the mining lease not owned by Frontier.
The awareness drive has helped to bring about a lot of positive response from the surrounding communities. As a result, Frontier has received letters from landowners at Mt Sen, Mt Olom, Samanalan, Kosipe and Garime requesting that Frontier conduct exploration in their areas. This is in addition to positive feedback from landowners at Mondo, Saki, Kimono and Yeme villages.
Further landowner meetings will be required before exploration work can commence at the Kunda North vein (Figure 1). To assist with local community sports equipment was purchased by Frontier and delivered to Seresere camp which was well received by Mondo village.
iFigure 4: Sampling Trench TT005
Figure 5: Taula Structure Exposure at Trench TT009
Length
Interval
Width
Figure 6: Top ‐ Taula Vein Exposure at Trenches TT001 and TT008. Bottom Left - 4m Wide Taula
Structure in Trench TT09. Bottom Right - Taula Vein Textures
Table 1: Taula Prospect Trench Geology Descriptions
Trench
Trench
Trench
Vein/Zone
Strike / Dip
Geology Description and Comments
(m)
(m)
(m)
TT01
9
4‐5
0.1
3430 / 700 NNW
Sheeted quartz vein in phyllic altered
diorite
intrusive host.
TT02
29
26‐29
3
Zone of intense sericite‐silica (phyllic) alteration in
diorite intrusive; no quartz veins.
TT03
16
2‐15
14
E‐W / 750 S
Zone of sericite‐silica (phyllic) altered diorite with
wide spaced E‐W, WNW & NW quartz veins at the
Waleb/Taula vein Intersection.
8‐9
0.2
NE / SE
A 20cm massive quartz vein within above zone.
TT04
18
0‐18
0.1
WNW / 650 NE
Phyllic altered intrusive with widely spaced quartz
veinlets.
TT05
107
0‐105
105
Quartz‐adularia‐sulphide‐clay
altered
diorite;
3260 / 750 SW
quartz‐sulphide stringers.
2‐4.5
A 2.5m wide Taula Structure; quartz‐adularia+/‐
sulphide‐clay; locally milled & brecciated; 50‐80 cm
quartz‐clay veins.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Frontier Resources Limited published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:40:05 UTC.