Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Frontier Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNT   AU000000FNT5

FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED

(FNT)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier Resources : Taula Fieldwork Completed Showing Enhanced Potential

11/30/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Address

ABN

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace

96 095 684 389

Perth WA 6000

Phone

WEBSITE

+61 8 9486 4036

www.frontierresources.net.au

For personal use only

ASX Limited

Market Announcements Platform

1 December 2021

Taula Fieldwork Completed Showing Enhanced Exploration Potential

  • The Taula Vein has been mapped for over 750 metres sub‐parallel to the mineralised Tolukuma mine structures and these extensions provide enhanced potential for developing near mine gold resources.
  • A seven‐week fieldwork program of mapping, rock chip sampling, soil sampling and trenching has been completed at the Taula Prospect.
  • A total of 148 trench and rock chip samples are currently being analysed by ALS Laboratories with a further 207 trench, rock and soil samples ready to be dispatched from Port Moresby to ALS laboratories in Brisbane.

Frontier Resources Limited (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of an exploration program at the Taula prospect adjacent to the Tolukuma gold mine in Papua New Guinea. The Taula prospect was discovered in 1987 by Newmont (Figure 1).

Frontier geologists have mapped the Taula Vein (Figure 2) as sub‐parallel to both the Gulbadi and Tolukuma structures within the adjacent mining lease ML104 which form part of the Tolukuma minesite. The interpreted extensions of these structures into Frontier's EL 2531 now have enhanced the exploration potential. The Tolukuma extension is underlain by a chargeability anomaly which remains a separate sub‐ surface target zone. The proximity to the Tolukuma mine makes the Taula prospect area a high priority.

Historical results along the Taula Vein (refer to ASX Announcement dated 5 September 2019) include:

  • Rock chip assays of 118 g/t, 66.6 g/t & 42.9 g/t Au
  • Trench assays of 1.2m @ 1,041.2 g/t Au and 1.0m @ 80.5 g/t Au
  • Drillhole assays of 3.0m @ 16.19 g/t Au from 23m depth and 5.3m @ 7.19 g/t Au from 37.6m depth

A total of 17 hand trenches were dug (Figure 2) during the Taula program (TT001 to TT016) for a total of

630.70 meters with 249 channel samples taken (Table 1 and 2). In addition, 56 rock samples (51 outcrop, 5 float) were collected during the mapping/trenching program. Three ridge and spur soil lines were cut over the historical IP anomaly totaling 1,000 line metres with a total of 50 soil samples collected at a sampling interval of 20 meters (Figure 3).

The mineralisation at Taula is associated with a high level multi‐phase intrusive stock, composed of microdiorite, diorite, quartz diorite and feldspar porphyry, which intrudes a sequence of andesitic volcanics, predominantly tuffs. The Taula Vein has been traced for over 750 meters, hosted almost entirely within the intrusive body (Figure 2).

1

For personal use only

Figure 1: Frontier Gold Prospects Nearby Tolukuma Mine (ML104) and Associated ELs

Figure 2: Taula Prospect Geology and Trench Sampling Locations

2

For personal use only

Figure 3: Taula Prospect Geology, Rock Chip and Soil Sampling Locations

The presence of intrusive rocks at Taula has not been previously reported and continues the trend of Frontier finding intrusive rocks associated with the mineralised veins at Saki and Kimono.

The Taula vein occurs as a 1m to 8m wide structure (Figure 4 and 4), comprising sheeted 20cm to 1.0m wide pinch and swell, massive and sheared‐brecciated quartz‐sulphide‐manganese‐limonite veins, which trends NNW to NW and dips steeply to the SW (Figure 6). Brecciated quartz fragments occur in between the sheeted parallel veins such as in Trench TT009.

The Taula vein is offset in places by cross cutting WNW structures including the Waleb Vein (Figure 3), and minor discontinuous parallel veins exist in the vicinity away from the structure. Porphyry style quartz stockwork with specular hematite has been observed to the northwest of the Taula Vein, and porphyry‐style quartz‐limonite‐MnO stockwork in intrusive is reported from Trenches 7 and 12.

IP Anomaly Target

The IP chargeability anomaly (Figure 3) is associated with windows of argillic alteration of intrusive and volcanic rocks in a low lying swampy area with poor outcrop. Porphyry‐style magnetite‐biotite alteration and quartz‐limonite stockworking in feldspar porphyry intrusive was observed which opens up the possibility that a porphyry‐style target may be present, although no copper minerals have been reported.

The historical gold‐in‐soil anomaly over the IP anomaly appears to coincide with the intersection of the Miliahamba and Gulbadi veins which are interpreted to be southeastern extensions of veins within ML 104 which are well mineralised at the minesite. This enhances the potential of these vein extensions at Taula. Furthermore, the Tolukuma Vein extension is associated with a chargeability anomaly at depth.

3

For personal use only

Further Work Recommendations

Subject to assay results from the current program, further work at Taula will include:

  1. additional trenching and mapping of the Taula Vein to trace further strike extensions and to

define drill targets;

  1. additional mapping, sampling and trenching at the IP Anomaly to define drill targets; o initial follow up of the Waleb and Tolukuma/Sisimonda IP targets; and
    o follow up at Kunda North.

Community Relations

Frontier's community relations officer conducted an awareness program during the exploration activities in the surrounding villages of Mondo, Tolukuma, New Gutiva, Udukuma, Saki and to the local casuals employed by Frontier at Seresere camp. The awareness program was mainly on Frontier's current work program at Taula and nearby ML104 to clear the difference between Frontier and work within the mining lease not owned by Frontier.

The awareness drive has helped to bring about a lot of positive response from the surrounding communities. As a result, Frontier has received letters from landowners at Mt Sen, Mt Olom, Samanalan, Kosipe and Garime requesting that Frontier conduct exploration in their areas. This is in addition to positive feedback from landowners at Mondo, Saki, Kimono and Yeme villages.

Further landowner meetings will be required before exploration work can commence at the Kunda North vein (Figure 1). To assist with local community sports equipment was purchased by Frontier and delivered to Seresere camp which was well received by Mondo village.

iFigure 4: Sampling Trench TT005

Figure 5: Taula Structure Exposure at Trench TT009

4

use only

personalID

Length

Interval

Width

Figure 6: Top ‐ Taula Vein Exposure at Trenches TT001 and TT008. Bottom Left - 4m Wide Taula

Structure in Trench TT09. Bottom Right - Taula Vein Textures

Table 1: Taula Prospect Trench Geology Descriptions

Trench

Trench

Trench

Vein/Zone

Strike / Dip

Geology Description and Comments

For

(m)

(m)

(m)

TT01

9

4‐5

0.1

3430 / 700 NNW

Sheeted quartz vein in phyllic altered

diorite

intrusive host.

TT02

29

26‐29

3

Zone of intense sericite‐silica (phyllic) alteration in

diorite intrusive; no quartz veins.

TT03

16

2‐15

14

E‐W / 750 S

Zone of sericite‐silica (phyllic) altered diorite with

wide spaced E‐W, WNW & NW quartz veins at the

Waleb/Taula vein Intersection.

8‐9

0.2

NE / SE

A 20cm massive quartz vein within above zone.

TT04

18

0‐18

0.1

WNW / 650 NE

Phyllic altered intrusive with widely spaced quartz

veinlets.

TT05

107

0‐105

105

Quartz‐adularia‐sulphide‐clay

altered

diorite;

3260 / 750 SW

quartz‐sulphide stringers.

2‐4.5

A 2.5m wide Taula Structure; quartz‐adularia+/‐

sulphide‐clay; locally milled & brecciated; 50‐80 cm

quartz‐clay veins.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Frontier Resources Limited published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED
05:41pFRONTIER RESOURCES : Taula Fieldwork Completed Showing Enhanced Potential
PU
11/29Frontier Resources Identifies Rare Earth Elements at Gascoyne Project
MT
11/28FRONTIER RESOURCES : Encouraging First Pass Rock Chip Results & Desktop Review
PU
11/28Frontier Resources Ltd Announces Assay Results from the Reconnaissance Rock Chip Sampli..
CI
11/22Frontier Resources Files Exploration License for Mt Clere Project
MT
11/21FRONTIER RESOURCES : New Rare Earth & Lithium Pegmatite Exploration Project
PU
11/21Frontier Resources Limited Announces Strategic Pegging of the Mt Clere Project Consisti..
CI
11/15Frontier Resources Begins Airborne Survey at Gascoyne Project
MT
11/14FRONTIER RESOURCES : Airborne Magnetic-Radiometric Survey Commenced at Gascoyne
PU
11/14Frontier Resources Limited Announces Airborne Magnetic-Radiometric Survey Commenced At ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,57 M -0,57 M
Net cash 2021 3,09 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 12,6 M 12,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 38,0x
EV / Sales 2021 165x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frontier Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alec Christopher Pismiris Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Swiridiuk Non-Executive Director
Brian David Thomas Non-Executive Director
Matthew Foy Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTIER RESOURCES LIMITED75.00%12
BHP GROUP-7.21%137 730
RIO TINTO PLC-15.51%101 857
GLENCORE PLC53.28%62 349
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.68%43 771
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.35%31 389