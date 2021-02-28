Frontier Services : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00500)

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of the Company announces that with effect from 28 February 2021:

(1) Mr. Chan Kai Kong has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company; and

(2) Mr. Zhang Yichen has resigned as a non-executive Director of the Company.

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director") of Frontier Services Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Chan Kai Kong ("Mr. Chan") has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 28 February 2021.

Mr. Chan, aged 52, is the Chief Financial Officer and a Senior Managing Director of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited, a global alternative investment management and advisory company. He heads up various businesses in Principal Investments and is also a partner of Trustar Capital, the private equity business of CITIC Capital. Prior to joining the firm, he was an investment professional at the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation and the International Finance Corporation responsible for both direct investments and fund investments in Asia. He previously worked for Deloitte and had corporate finance experience with both listed companies and merchant bank. Mr.

Chan received a M.Sc. in Finance from the London Business School and a BBA from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Mr. Chan will enter into a letter of appointment with the Company for a term of three years. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the next annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Mr. Chan will receive no salary for serving as a non-executive Director.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chan does not have, and is not deemed to have any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associate corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance).

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Chan has confirmed that he (i) does not hold any directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years or any other position with the Company and other members of the Group or other major appointments and professional qualifications; (ii) does not have any relationship with other Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company and has no interests in the shares of the Company which are required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; and (iii) as at the date of this announcement, was not aware of any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor was there any information to be disclosed to the Company pursuant to any of the requirements under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Mr. Chan for joining the Board.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of the Company hereby announces that Mr. Zhang Yichen ("Mr. Zhang") has resigned as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 28 February 2021 due to his other business engagements.

Mr. Zhang has confirmed that (i) he has no claim against the Company in respect of his resignation; (ii) he has no disagreement with the Board; and (iii) there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company.

The Company would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhang for his contributions to the Company during the tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Chan Kam Kwan, Jason

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 1 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chang Zhenming (Chairman), Mr. Fei Yiping and Mr. Chan Kai Kong; the executive Directors are Mr. Erik D. Prince (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Ko Chun Shun, Johnson (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Luo Ning (Deputy Chairman) and Dr. Hua Dongyi (Chief Executive Officer); and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yap Fat Suan, Henry, Mr. Hooi Hing Lee, Dr. Harold O. Demuren and Mr. Cui Liguo.

