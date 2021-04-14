Frontier Services : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

先 豐 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00500)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Frontier Services Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Erik Dean Prince ("Mr. Prince") has resigned as an executive Director and a deputy chairman of the Company with effect from 13 April 2021 due to his other business engagements. Mr. Prince has also resigned as a member of the remuneration committee, nomination committee and risk committee of the Company with effect from 13 April 2021.

Mr. Prince has confirmed that (i) he has no claim against the Company in respect of his resignation;

he has no disagreement with the Board; and (iii) there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company.

The Company would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Prince for his contributions to the Company during the tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Chan Kam Kwan Jason

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chang Zhenming (Chairman), Mr. Fei Yiping and Mr. Chan Kai Kong; the executive Directors are Mr. Ko Chun Shun, Johnson (Deputy Chairman) and Mr. Luo Ning (Deputy Chairman); and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Yap Fat Suan, Henry, Mr. Hooi Hing Lee, Dr. Harold O. Demuren and Mr. Cui Liguo.