Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Frontier Services Group Limited    500   BMG3729C1001

FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

(500)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier Services : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

04/14/2021 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

先 豐 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00500)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Frontier Services Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Erik Dean Prince ("Mr. Prince") has resigned as an executive Director and a deputy chairman of the Company with effect from 13 April 2021 due to his other business engagements. Mr. Prince has also resigned as a member of the remuneration committee, nomination committee and risk committee of the Company with effect from 13 April 2021.

Mr. Prince has confirmed that (i) he has no claim against the Company in respect of his resignation;

  1. he has no disagreement with the Board; and (iii) there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company.

The Company would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Prince for his contributions to the Company during the tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Chan Kam Kwan Jason

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chang Zhenming (Chairman), Mr. Fei Yiping and Mr. Chan Kai Kong; the executive Directors are Mr. Ko Chun Shun, Johnson (Deputy Chairman) and Mr. Luo Ning (Deputy Chairman); and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Yap Fat Suan, Henry, Mr. Hooi Hing Lee, Dr. Harold O. Demuren and Mr. Cui Liguo.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Frontier Services Group Limited published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 14:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
10:35aFRONTIER SERVICES  : Resignation of executive director and deputy chairman
PU
03/31FRONTIER SERVICES  : Appointment of member of audit committee
PU
03/10FRONTIER SERVICES  : CEO Resigns; Shares Slide 6%
MT
03/10FRONTIER SERVICES  : List of directors and their role and function
PU
03/10FRONTIER SERVICES  : Appointment of acting chief executive officer and resignati..
PU
02/28FRONTIER SERVICES  : Appointment of non-executive director and resignation of no..
PU
2020FRONTIER SERVICES  : Poll results of the special general meeting held on 17 sept..
PU
2020FRONTIER SERVICES  : Proposed increase in authorised share capital and notice of..
PU
2020FRONTIER SERVICES  : Resignation of independent non-executive director and non-c..
PU
2020FRONTIER SERVICES  : Blackwater founder Prince's company enters Congo insurance ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 605 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
Net income 2020 -228 M -29,4 M -29,4 M
Net cash 2020 194 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 313 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frontier Services Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ping Hu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
King Yu Leung Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ming Chang Chairman
Fat Suan Yap Independent Non-Executive Director
Harold Olusegun Demuren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-15.87%160
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.6.54%155 990
FEDEX CORPORATION12.04%77 185
DEUTSCHE POST AG21.41%72 531
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.15.05%18 458
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-11.88%14 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ