Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Frontline Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRO   BMG3682E1921

FRONTLINE LTD.

(FRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/19 11:50:31 am
7.375 USD   -2.06%
11:44aFRONTLINE : FRO – Invitation to Q2 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast
PU
11:25aFRO - Invitation to Q2 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
01:44aFRONTLINE : FRO – Appointment of CEO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FRO - Invitation to Q2 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

08/19/2021 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frontline Ltd.’s preliminary second quarter 2021 results will be released on Thursday August 26 2021, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the “Webcast” link.

b. Conference Call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

Norway+47 2103 3922
Norway toll free800 10393
Std International
UK		+44 (0) 203 009 5709
0 844 493 6766
UK Toll Free0 800 694 1461
USA+1 646 787 1226
USA Toll Free866 280 1157
Conference ID4165188

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.

Replay details (available for 7 days)

UK LocalCall0 844 571 8951
UK FreeCall0 808 238 0667
Std International+44 (0) 333 300 9785
Norway21 03 42 35
USA+1 (917) 677-7532
USA Toll Free+1 (866) 331-1332
Conference ID4165188

Participant information required: Full name & company

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FRONTLINE LTD.
11:44aFRONTLINE : FRO – Invitation to Q2 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcas..
PU
11:25aFRO - Invitation to Q2 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
01:44aFRONTLINE : FRO – Appointment of CEO
PU
01:30aFRONTLINE : FRO - Appointment of CEO
AQ
07/05FRONTLINE : FRO - Increase in share capital
AQ
07/02FRONTLINE : Thinking about buying stock in Allied Esports Entertainment, Frontli..
PR
07/02FRONTLINE : FRO - Notification of trade
AQ
06/30FRONTLINE : Danske Bank Upgrades Frontline to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $9...
MT
06/29FRONTLINE : to Buy Two Crude Carriers for $180 Million
MT
06/28FRONTLINE : FRO – Acquisition of Two VLCCs
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRONTLINE LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 464 M - -
Net income 2021 56,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 044 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 1 491 M 1 491 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,61x
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart FRONTLINE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Frontline Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTLINE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,53 $
Average target price 8,22 $
Spread / Average Target 9,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars H. Barstad Chief Executive Officer
John Fredriksen Chairman & President
Inger Marie Klemp Chief Financial Officer
Ola Lorentzon Independent Director
James O'Shaughnessy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTLINE LTD.21.06%1 491
ENBRIDGE INC.18.69%78 315
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.49%47 729
TC ENERGY CORPORATION14.71%46 623
KINDER MORGAN, INC.19.17%36 922
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.19.90%29 208