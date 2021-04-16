Log in
FRONTLINE LTD.

04/16 04:10:00 pm
7.04 USD   +0.72%
04:28p FRONTLINE : FRO – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
04:15pFRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
03/31 FRONTLINE : Financial calendar
FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

04/16/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that its 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 26, 2021. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020 can be found on our website at www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release.

April 16, 2021
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
  
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 482 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,95 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 161x
Yield 2021 6,72%
Capitalization 1 382 M 1 382 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,68x
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart FRONTLINE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Frontline Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTLINE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,36 $
Last Close Price 6,99 $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars H. Barstad Chief Executive Officer
John Fredriksen Chairman & President
Inger Marie Klemp Chief Financial Officer
Claire Burnard Senior Corporate Administrator
Ola Lorentzon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTLINE LTD.12.38%1 382
ENBRIDGE INC.14.81%74 882
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.12%50 090
TC ENERGY CORPORATION16.12%46 248
KINDER MORGAN, INC.22.31%37 863
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.18.90%28 960
