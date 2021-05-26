Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Frontline Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRO   BMG3682E1921

FRONTLINE LTD.

(FRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/26 01:16:06 pm
8.515 USD   -1.90%
01:03pFRO – 2021 Annual General Meeting
GL
05/25FRONTLINE  : Financial calendar
AQ
05/25FRONTLINE  : Evercore ISI Upgrades Frontline to Outperform From In-Line
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FRO – 2021 Annual General Meeting

05/26/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1.   To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

2.   To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

3.   To re-elect John Fredriksen as a Director of the Company.

4.   To re-elect James O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company.

5.   To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company.

6.   To re-elect Tor Svelland as a Director of the Company.

7.   To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS of Oslo, Norway as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.

8.   To approve the remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$600,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Following the re-election of John Fredriksen as a Director at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, it is announced that he has stepped down as Chairman and President of the Company. The Board of Directors has appointed Ola Lorentzon as Chairman of the Company with effect from today’s date.

Hamilton, Bermuda
May 26, 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FRONTLINE LTD.
01:03pFRO – 2021 Annual General Meeting
GL
05/25FRONTLINE  : Financial calendar
AQ
05/25FRONTLINE  : Evercore ISI Upgrades Frontline to Outperform From In-Line
MT
05/20FRO – Invitation to Q1 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
05/19SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Retreat as Crude Oil Tumbles Amid Over-Supply Jitt..
MT
05/19SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slump Wednesday But Rebounding Off Recent Session ..
MT
05/19FRONTLINE  : to Buy Six Supertankers for $565.8 Million
MT
05/18FRONTLINE  : FRO – Acquisition of Six VLCCs Under Construction
PU
05/18FRO - Acquisition of Six VLCCs Under Construction
GL
04/16FRONTLINE  : FRO – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 465 M - -
Net income 2021 8,59 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 930 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 116x
Yield 2021 5,41%
Capitalization 1 716 M 1 716 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,84x
EV / Sales 2022 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart FRONTLINE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Frontline Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTLINE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,35 $
Last Close Price 8,68 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars H. Barstad Chief Executive Officer
John Fredriksen Chairman & President
Inger Marie Klemp Chief Financial Officer
Ola Lorentzon Independent Director
James O'Shaughnessy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTLINE LTD.39.55%1 716
ENBRIDGE INC.13.90%77 776
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.22.05%51 242
TC ENERGY CORPORATION16.93%49 233
KINDER MORGAN, INC.35.63%41 985
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.29.38%31 511