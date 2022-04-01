Log in
Frontline : FRO – Termination of charter-in contracts of two VLCCs

04/01/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Frontline Ltd. ("Frontline" or the "Company") today announced that Frontline Shipping Limited ("FSL") has agreed with SFL Corporation Ltd. ("SFL") to terminate the long term charters for the 2004-built very large crude carriers ("VLCCs") Front Force and Front Energy upon the sale and delivery of the vessels by SFL to an unrelated third party. Frontline has agreed to a total compensation payment to SFL of approximately $4.5 million for the termination of the current charters. The charters with SFL are expected to terminate in the second quarter of 2022.

April 1, 2022

The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 84

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 76

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. Words, such as, but not limited to "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although Frontline believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the control of Frontline, Frontline cannot assure you that they will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and Frontline disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Frontline Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 20:39:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
