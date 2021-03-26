Log in
Nyse  >  Frontline Ltd.    FRO   BMG3682E1921

FRONTLINE LTD.

(FRO)
03/26 04:10:00 pm
8.09 USD   +6.03%
FRONTLINE  : FRO – 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
04:30pFRO - 2021 Annual General Meeting
GL
03/18FRO - Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
Frontline : FRO – 2021 Annual General Meeting

03/26/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
Frontline Ltd. (the 'Company') advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on May 26, 2021. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 9, 2021. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda
March 26, 2021

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Frontline Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 20:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 501 M - -
Net income 2021 1,45 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 95,4x
Yield 2021 6,16%
Capitalization 1 508 M 1 508 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,65x
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 50,3%
Technical analysis trends FRONTLINE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,20 $
Last Close Price 7,63 $
Spread / Highest target 4,85%
Spread / Average Target -5,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Hvide MacLeod Chief Executive Officer
John Fredriksen Chairman & President
Inger Marie Klemp Chief Financial Officer
Claire Burnard Senior Corporate Administrator
Ola Lorentzon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTLINE LTD.22.67%1 589
ENBRIDGE INC.13.68%73 740
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.68%51 704
TC ENERGY CORPORATION14.98%45 644
KINDER MORGAN, INC.19.68%36 978
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.19.40%28 730
