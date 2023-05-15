Advanced search
    FRP   GB00BL9BW044

FRP ADVISORY GROUP PLC

(FRP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-05-15 am EDT
114.00 GBX   +2.93%
12:28pFRP Advisory eyes revenue ahead of expectations
AN
12:16pFTSE 100 Closes Higher, Outperforming European -2-
DJ
12:16pFTSE 100 Closes Higher, Outperforming European Peers, Lifted by Miners
DJ
FRP Advisory eyes revenue ahead of expectations

05/15/2023 | 12:28pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

FRP Advisory Group PLC - London-based business advisory firm specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt and restructuring - Says it continued to grow profitability across its five service pillars in the year ended April 30. Consequently, expects to report full-year revenue of GBP104 million. This would be an increase of 9.2% from GBP95.2 million the year prior. Adjusted underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization is seen at GBP27 million. This would be an increase of 5.1% from GBP25.7 million the previous year. Notes that both of these expectations are ahead of current market expectations, which sees revenue at GBP100.5 million and adjusted Ebitda at GBP25.8 million. Looking forward, Chief Executive Geoff Rowley says the medium-term outlook for the firm's markets remains "positive", adding the company has sufficient resource flexibility to respond to an increase in demand. FRP Advisory will release its results for the year ended April 30 on July 26.

----------

Caracal Gold PLC - East Africa-focused gold producer - Says the first quarter of 2023 was a "trying time" for its stakeholders. Explains that due to a delay in funding, activities around expansion and its operations were limited during January and the first half of February. As a result, reports 12,045 mined tonnes in the first quarter of the year at its Kenyan operations, down sharply from 35,989 tonnes in the final quarter of 2022. Treated tonnes in the quarter dips to 19,104 tonnes from 19,613 tonnes. Smelted ounces of gold drops to 627 ounces from 835 ounces. Chief Exeucitve Robbie McCrae says: "The discovery and processing of the High Grade zone on the Kilimapesa Hill has assisted greatly in March and the gold price has also been kind to us during March - the production numbers for the quarter are down but when you consider the production only recommenced on March 5 we are well positioned for the second quarter period."

----------

SolGold PLC - Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands-focused copper and gold project developer - Says, thanks to its ongoing restructuring efforts, it expects its current cash balance to last beyond June 2024. At March 31, the company reports a cash balance of USD48.1 million, plus USD25.4 million shares held. Company is internally evaluating a phased approach to the development of the Cascabel project in northern Ecuador, with the intent to reduce upfront capital and shorten the development schedule. SolGold secured 100% ownership of the Cascabel project after successfully merging with Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. This was completed in February.

----------

NetScientific PLC - London-based investment company focused on life science, sustainability and technology companies - Notes that its portfolio company, PDS Biotechnology Corp, has released its results for the first quarter of 2023. PDS Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease. The portfolio firm reports a net loss of USD9.7 million in the quarter, widening from a loss of USD8.5 million the year prior. Explains this was due to personnel, clinical studies, medical affairs, and manufacturing expenses. Total operating expenses increase to USD9.4 million from USD8.5 million.

----------

Esken Ltd - Widnes, England-based infrastructure, aviation and energy company - Completes the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Star Handling Ltd, to Skytanking UK Ltd for up to GBP4.8 million. Skytanking UK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Flight Aviation Services Inc. Star Handling carries out ground handling operations at London Stansted Airport and Manchester Airport. The buyer intends to operate the services at Stansted and Manchester under a new brand name. Esken's remaining ground handling operations post-disposal will maintain the in-house passenger handling services at London Southend Airport. Under the agreement, Esken receives GBP3.5 million in cash. A further GBP380,000 is payable following the agreement of completion accounts. An additional payment of GBP960,000 is deferred and will be payable subject to the business achieving forecast customer revenue targets in the 12-months following completion.

----------

Premier African Minerals Ltd - West and Southern Africa-focused mineral project developer - Announces a placing to raise GBP1.8 million, before expenses, at an issue price of 0.93 pence per share. Funding is for the ongoing Zulu Lithium & Tantalum project pilot plant optimisation. Company also reports that the plant is now producing concentrate from both the spodumene and mica flotation circuits. Chief Executive George Roach says: "Work on optimisation of the plant and process control procedures to achieve nameplate throughput will remain the sole focus of Zulu. Mining operations continue to encourage with both grade and ore body definition meeting our expectations. At the same time, exploration activities outside of the current mining operations have identified additional spodumene dominant pegmatites not included in the resource currently being mined."

----------

Alpha Growth PLC - London-based advisory services provider - Enters into an agreement to acquire the outstanding 5% minority shareholding it did not already own in Northstar Group (Bermuda) Ltd for a total consideration of GBP330,102. Northstar is the company's Bermuda-based insurance holding company. In February 2021, Alpha's wholly-owned subsidiary, Alpha Group (Bermuda) Ltd, acquired 95% of Northstar, with the 5% minority stake being retained by Northstar's original founder, Daniel Gray. Following the agreement, Northstar is now wholly-owned by Alpha. The consideration has been settled by Alpha issuing 12.7 million shares at a price of 2.6 pence each. Chair Gobind Sahney says: "I am very pleased that we were able to complete the 100% ownership of Northstar and that we get the continued alignment of interest with Dan, who continues to be a valued advisor to the group in the growth of its life insurance business, now as a direct shareholder in Alpha."

----------

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHA GROUP -8.36% 9.21 End-of-day quote.97.64%
ALPHA GROWTH PLC -2.41% 2.025 Delayed Quote.-15.31%
CARACAL GOLD PLC -8.45% 0.325 Delayed Quote.-52.67%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.59% 458.04 Real-time Quote.-1.38%
ESKEN LIMITED 4.31% 5.32 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FRP ADVISORY GROUP PLC 2.93% 114 Delayed Quote.-30.35%
NETSCIENTIFIC PLC -2.68% 72.5 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION 3.88% 6.72 Delayed Quote.-51.14%
PDS LIMITED -1.30% 331.45 End-of-day quote.-4.43%
PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LIMITED -3.36% 0.95 Delayed Quote.92.75%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.81% 148.62 Real-time Quote.-4.18%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.27% 1190.21 Real-time Quote.11.66%
SOLGOLD PLC -0.33% 18 Delayed Quote.12.88%
