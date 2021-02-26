Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FRP Holdings, Inc.    FRPH

FRP HOLDINGS, INC.

(FRPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Release Date for Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 Earnings and Details for the Earnings Conference Call

02/26/2021 | 12:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) anticipates issuing its fourth-quarter and year-end earnings results on Monday, March 1, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (EST).  Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-877-271-1828 (passcode 16539702) within the United States.  International callers may dial 1-334-323-9871 (passcode 16539702).  Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through this link http://stream.conferenceamerica.com/frp030421. For the archived audio via the internet, click on the following link http://archive.conferenceamerica.com/archivestream/frp030421.mp3. An audio replay will be available for sixty days following the conference call. To listen to the audio replay, dial toll free 1-877-919-4059, international callers dial 1-334-323-0140.  The passcode of the audio replay is 98897780. Replay options: “1” begins playback, “4” rewind 30 seconds, “5” pause, “6” fast forward 30 seconds, “0” instructions, and “9” exits recording.  There may be a 30-40 minute delay until the archive is available following the conclusion of the conference call.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of a residential apartment building.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on our operations and financial results; the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate reinvestment opportunities for the proceeds from the Sale Transaction; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the Baltimore-Washington-Northern Virginia area demand for apartments in Washington D.C. and Richmond, Virginia; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

   
Contact:John D. Baker III 
 Chief Financial Officer904/858-9100


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FRP HOLDINGS, INC.
12:42pFRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Release Date for Its Fourth Quarter and Year End..
GL
01/25All Debenhams UK stores to shut after sale of brand to Boohoo
RE
01/25Boohoo and ASOS feast on remnants of UK high street brands
RE
01/21PRESS RELEASE : Aurubis AG: Aurubis increases forecast for current fiscal year
DJ
01/15MARKS & SPENCER : Jaeger's 63 UK stores to permanently close after M&S deal
RE
2020Aurubis gives brighter earnings view as copper demand to rise
RE
2020PRESS RELEASE : Aurubis AG: Aurubis result grows significantly despite coronavir..
DJ
2020Debenhams set to shut shop after 242 years as pandemic hammers UK retail
RE
2020Collapse of Arcadia, Debenhams Puts 25,000 UK Jobs at Risk While Peers Gain, ..
DJ
2020JD Sports in exclusive talks with Debenhams over rescue takeover - The Times
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21,8 M - -
Net income 2019 16,2 M - -
Net Debt 2019 62,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 435 M 435 M -
EV / Sales 2018 24,2x
EV / Sales 2019 25,3x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart FRP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
FRP Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Daniel Baker Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David H. deVilliers President
John D. Baker Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Charles E. Commander Lead Independent Director
Harold William Shad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRP HOLDINGS, INC.1.43%435
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED25.00%46 715
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.15.50%22 576
HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED14.05%21 541
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.-9.09%20 747
SEAZEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD44.30%17 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ