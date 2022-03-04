Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FRP Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRPH   US30292L1070

FRP HOLDINGS, INC.

(FRPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FRP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

03/04/2022 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Klopfenstein John D
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
FRP HOLDINGS, INC. [FRPH] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Controller & CAO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
200 W. FORSYTH STREET , 7TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
JACKSONVILLE FL 32202
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Klopfenstein John D
200 W. FORSYTH STREET
7TH FLOOR
JACKSONVILLE, FL32202

Controller & CAO
Signatures
Kelly D. Waters, Attorney-in-Fact for John D. Klopfenstein 2022-03-04
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents the forfeiture of restricted stock subject to performance-based vesting criteria originally granted to the Reporting Person on March 4, 2020, due to the Issuer not achieving the target performance criteria.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

FRP Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FRP HOLDINGS, INC.
10:56aFRP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
03/03TRANSCRIPT : FRP Holdings, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
03/03FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ : FRPH) ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED..
PU
03/02FRP HOLDINGS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/02FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ : FRPH) Announces Results For the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended..
AQ
03/02FRP Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended ..
CI
03/02NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/28FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Release Date for Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Decembe..
AQ
02/28NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/17Intek Unit To Acquire Aurubis' Flat Rolled Products Business
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,2 M - -
Net income 2021 28,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 548 M 548 M -
EV / Sales 2020 24,9x
Capi. / Sales 2021 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart FRP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
FRP Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Daniel Baker Director
David H. deVilliers President & Chief Operating Officer
John D. Baker Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Charles E. Commander Lead Independent Director
Harold William Shad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRP HOLDINGS, INC.0.69%548
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-15.88%60 196
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.37%25 757
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-7.74%14 976
HAL TRUST-7.54%12 913
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.19%10 752