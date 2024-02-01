Frugl Group Limited is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in the development, marketing and customer support of its grocery comparison and data analytics products and services. It operates primarily in the development of the Frugl mobile application. The Company is a retail intelligence ecosystem that acquires publicly available grocery data, organizes it, enriches it, and utilizes it to power two independent retail platforms: Frugl Grocery and InFocus Analytics. The Company gathers product and pricing data from a range of retailers before further organizing and enriching it via automated processing and advanced machine learning techniques. The data is then made available to shoppers via the Frugl Grocery mobile comparison and wellness app. The combined product, pricing and shopper data is then collated for use by the Company's InFocus Analytics retail intelligence platform for commercial use by retailers, suppliers, and other associated businesses.

Sector Software