Frugl Group Limited announced, that its registered office, principal place of business and postal address has changed effective immediately to: Level 2, 100 James Street, Northbridge Western Australia 6003.
|Jan. 30
|Frugl Sees 11% Rise in Fiscal Q2 Customer Receipts
|MT
|Jan. 10
|Frugl Group Acquiring Technology Business for AU$8 Million
|MT
